Newcastle sends new message to Arsenal over Guimaraes

Newcastle United remain adamant that Bruno Guimaraes is not for sale as Arsenal prepare a formal offer for the Brazil international following the World Cup.

Guimaraes has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and the Gunners previously tested Newcastle’s resolve by submitting an approach through intermediaries a few weeks ago. However, the proposal was rejected, with Newcastle making it clear that they had no intention of selling one of their most influential players.

Newcastle Maintain Firm Stance

The Magpies have remained consistent in their position despite reports suggesting that Guimaraes would like to leave the club. Following Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup in the round of 16, the midfielder is expected to turn his attention to resolving his club’s future.

Some reports claim that Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his desire to leave and has urged the club to accept an offer from Arsenal. Despite that reported request, Newcastle have shown no indication that they are prepared to change their position.

According to Metro Sport, Newcastle have delivered the same message to Arsenal that they have maintained throughout the summer: Guimaraes is not for sale.

Arsenal Face Difficult Challenge

Newcastle believe they are under no financial pressure to part with the midfielder after already allowing Sandro Tonali to join Tottenham and Anthony Gordon to complete a move to Barcelona. Those departures have reportedly provided the club with sufficient funds, removing any immediate need to sanction another high-profile sale.

Guimaraes still has two seasons remaining on his current contract, leaving Newcastle in a strong negotiating position. While this summer could represent the best opportunity for the club to secure a substantial transfer fee should they decide to sell, they remain determined to keep one of their key players.

Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring the situation, but convincing Newcastle to change their stance is likely to prove extremely difficult as the Magpies continue to insist that Guimaraes will not be leaving the club during the current transfer window.

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