Newcastle set a cut price valuation for an Arsenal target

Callum Wilson is one of the strikers that reports have linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners search for new goalscorers.

Wilson has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League since his time with Bournemouth.

Injuries have hampered his progress, but the Englishman still boasts one of the best scoring rates in the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s men have performed well with the options at their disposal, but Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah simply do not score enough goals for them.

This is why reports have linked them with a move for a new frontman, and Wilson would be a good signing.

Newcastle ideally prefers to keep their best players and demonstrate that they are now one of the top clubs in the country, but The Sun reveals they are open to selling Wilson because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

The report claims they will entertain offers of around £18 million for the Englishman’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilson has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League in the last few terms and will thrive for us.

But we have to be sure his injury problems can be fixed because it makes no sense to sign a good player if they will not be fit to play.

