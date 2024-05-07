Newcastle set to battle Arsenal for signature of Premier League winger

Michael Olise continues to garner interest from the top Premier League clubs, and Arsenal might miss out on signing him.

The attacker has been one of the best players in his role in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

Crystal Palace survived an onslaught from Chelsea last summer after the Blues triggered his release clause, but he chose to stay at Selhurst Park for another season.

Olise has continued to demonstrate that he is one of the finest wingers in the Premier League, and clubs are closely following him.

The Frenchman was the star of the show as Palace defeated Manchester United 4-0 yesterday, with fans all over the world watching him dismantle the Red Devils’ defence.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals Arsenal will face a serious challenge from Newcastle United for his signature, as the Magpies have reignited their interest.

Eddie Howe’s side is gathering some of the country’s most talented youngsters and has the financial resources to sign Olise.

However, the attacker wants to play in the Champions League at his next club, which could be advantageous for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise has been one of the finest attackers in the league, and having him on our squad would be great, although he will play as a backup for Bukayo Saka.

