Newcastle shocks sorry Arsenal with Carabao Cup semi-final win at the Emirates

Newcastle United shocked Arsenal with a 2-0 win at the Emirates this evening, leaving the Gunners facing an uphill battle to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal began the game well, but Newcastle has always been a formidable opponent and arrived at the Emirates in terrific form.

The Magpies, well-drilled and resilient under pressure, executed their game plan brilliantly, threatening Arsenal at every opportunity.

Their persistence paid off when the red-hot Alexander Isak broke the deadlock, scoring the opener.

The Gunners were stunned, as Isak was the one player they couldn’t afford to leave unchecked given his blistering form.

Arsenal responded by ramping up their efforts to get back into the game, but Newcastle’s disciplined defence thwarted every attack, packing the box with bodies whenever the Gunners advanced.

Six minutes into the second half, Eddie Howe’s side doubled their lead. Isak was involved once again, setting up Anthony Gordon for Newcastle’s second goal.

The Emirates was left in shock as Arsenal struggled to cope with a hungrier, more determined Newcastle United side.

Newcastle’s relentless pressing forced Arsenal into uncharacteristic errors throughout the match. In an effort to regain control, Mikel Arteta brought on Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus, hoping to turn the tide.

However, Newcastle responded with four substitutions of their own, keeping their team fresh and dangerous. Despite Arsenal’s best efforts, they failed to capitalise on the few chances they created and could not find a way back into the game.