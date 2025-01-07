Newcastle shocks sorry Arsenal with Carabao Cup semi-final win at the Emirates

Newcastle United shocked Arsenal with a 2-0 win at the Emirates this evening, leaving the Gunners facing an uphill battle to reach the Carabao Cup final.
Arsenal began the game well, but Newcastle has always been a formidable opponent and arrived at the Emirates in terrific form.
The Magpies, well-drilled and resilient under pressure, executed their game plan brilliantly, threatening Arsenal at every opportunity.
Their persistence paid off when the red-hot Alexander Isak broke the deadlock, scoring the opener.
The Gunners were stunned, as Isak was the one player they couldn’t afford to leave unchecked given his blistering form.
Arsenal responded by ramping up their efforts to get back into the game, but Newcastle’s disciplined defence thwarted every attack, packing the box with bodies whenever the Gunners advanced.
Six minutes into the second half, Eddie Howe’s side doubled their lead. Isak was involved once again, setting up Anthony Gordon for Newcastle’s second goal.
The Emirates was left in shock as Arsenal struggled to cope with a hungrier, more determined Newcastle United side.
Newcastle’s relentless pressing forced Arsenal into uncharacteristic errors throughout the match. In an effort to regain control, Mikel Arteta brought on Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus, hoping to turn the tide.
However, Newcastle responded with four substitutions of their own, keeping their team fresh and dangerous. Despite Arsenal’s best efforts, they failed to capitalise on the few chances they created and could not find a way back into the game.
Playing like this. Losing like this. At home…😟
7 days into the transfer window and still no striker. Get rid of Arteta and replace him with potter before he goes to west ham
I hope you’re joking about Potter
I would take Harry Potter over Arteta at the moment as his arrogance seems to have rubbed off on the players who think all you have to do is turn up and put zero effort in. Majorly disappointed with the team this evening as that is our season over
1. Premier league no chance
2. Champions league no chance
3. Fa cup no chance
The centre backs this evening actually embarrassed themselves with that performance and if Rice is worth 100 mil on the last few weeks then what price some of the newcastle players
Why. What is your reasons that you think he couldn’t do a better job
Has he really proved himself anywhere else? Not taken any employment opportunities in approximately 2 years
Potter😂 are you having a laugh?
Sadly it will be like this. Whats going to change? We have no money for new players and our squad has been paper thin all season.
That’s because we sold / loaned players who had character and were willing to give all. It is our own making. No wonder Edu quit
70 per cent possession and lose 2-0, just about sums up where we are at the moment.
Hats off to Newcastle who looked fresh, motivated and hard working. They also defended as though their lives depended on it and most of the time Arsenal limped forward with the slow build up. Newcastle were able to fill the box and many of the crosses didn’t stand a chance of getting through the melee. When the opportunity arose they reacted like lightning whereas we did the opposite. Arteta and his coaches need to encourage movement in goal scoring positions
It would take a miracle to get anything from the away fixture.
I never liked Arteta. I never believed in him. The team has already over-achieved. He sees himself as Guardiola in the mirror. Arteta out campaign should convene.
A man after my own heart.
And we face a rejuvenated and well-rested Manchester United next in the Emirates FA Cup.
What an anticlimax of a season!
But my love for my team, and the beautiful game we cherish so much, remains unwavering
COYG!
We are going no where in all competitions, another trophyless season. Management can rescue this season by filling in the blanks, we need attacking players. Jesus, Martineli and Trosard cant win us trophies they’re average players.
Far to rigid and as always no plan b. Its not a coincidence that we always struggle against teams like Newcastle and Everton as it is their bread and butter.
As much as we miss Saka, there are fundamental problems with this squad and that lays with the coaching and fitting square pegs in round holes.
Sometimes you can get results with the hand brake off. Especially when you are 2 nil down with 30 minutes to play.
Arteta’s tactics are becoming too predictable by top managers. And he seem to lack ideas when things aren’t working. Eddy Howe came with a game plan and his experience got Newscast the result they needed.
Our midfielders always have problem with mobile opposition midfielders because we have players that are slow on the ball.
Compare NewCastle bench with Arsenal it tells a better story.
With this kind of loss at the Emirate the players begin to lose winning mentality in competitive games.
The sad thing is that after every game Arteta would always speak of positives even when obviously there is non.
We are getting to the point where if we are not careful, the season will be over bar the shouting. The managers mistakes, the player mistakes, the lack of quality, the lack of a striker and the way we play, are really biting. Yes there is injuries but Newcastle had both their CB and their best midfielder out, among others and they found a way to cope. Howe even had the nerve to take players off to save them and introduce the substitutes to do a job. Something Arteta is/has struggled to cope with. I am looking at the way we play and it is very worrying, robotic, easy to read football and very little power play. We are not very clever and make silly errors far too often. The Carribou cup is NOT the holy grail but today was another reminder that we are struggling with the way Arteta has us playing. It all seems very very stale. Newcastle were really really up for this, we looked like we have done for most of the season, one paced and doing the same things over and over. Are we getting read and found out. We can not rely on set pieces getting us out of trouble. We have to be better than that. I don’t see how we can be, doing what we are doing.
On tonight’s performance I have to agree.
Just tonight Sue?
I think we have played worse and got a result, this season. But tonight all are eggs came to roost. The finishing was dire but the football is so one paced and lacking.
Reggie – the worst part is our football is dire and boring to watch. Arteta is too predictable and set in his ways. His preference in versatility rather than specialty is his own undoing. What is Havertz, Rice and Timbers role? Plus, why is Odegaard, an attacking mid works only on one side of the field. There is no freedom in this team.
I do think Arteta has reached his ceiling. I have said before. There is nothing new. Its same old same old. The players look like robots. I think we have reached and probably over reached Artetas limit.
We our current front line and risk averse tactics employed by MA, we are not going to be any decent team. I won’t be surprised if we lose or draw to ManU
Quadruple is still on, keep the faith. It’s the ball that was rolled into our net but refuses to enter Newcastle’s net 🤣
The usual barage of criticism aimed at our front three when, in reality,our midfield was pedestrian, and our much vaunted centre backs failed to get their act together and allowed Issak space to cause problems.I would certainly not absolve our Manager from blame, as his inverted left back tactic are actually the cause of the deterioration in the link up between Saliba and Gabriel who now spends most of his time deep on the left when before, he and Saliba worked closer together to eliminate space for opponents to exploit.Unless the current set up is changed ,the prospect of us winning any trophies this season are remote in my opinion.
Agreed… but I’m sure we will buy another left back this January😉
Meanwhile Tierney rots on the bench. Criminal of our manager. Unless Tierney is sh@££ing his wife. Even if he was, Arteta has to be bigger than that.
They are playing according to Arteta’s instructions. Arteta prefers sideway slow passing so that the team is in control. Gone are the days when they plays slick one touch passes to move the ball forward. It now takes 10 to 15 touches by the defenders before it reaches midfield.
#Grandad👍
It used to be one inverted full back but now it’s both full backs that are playing inverted role leaving a lot of work for Gabriel and Saliba. Saka used to help right back defensively when we are without the ball but Trossard lacks pace and defensive abilities..
Arsenal bench is also thin, yet we are not active this window. Arteta always speaks of positives in every game without considering how sloppy our midfielders are when moving the ball.
We are in danger of becoming an also ran, again. Too slow and predictable, pass to side, back, to side again, repeat. We have no players who can run with the ball, we are too easy to defend against.. we are no good
I said here we should just sit and enjoy the ride.
This team is too thin and so average to compete in 4competitions leave alone winning anything.
I just feel for the few good players we have around. They surely must be thinking of where they can get there hands on some silverware.
Arteta does not know how to cross the finish line.
Without trying to rub salt in the wounds…
According to the press, like minded people
and Pep this season is the worst in his entire managerial career… but they are only 6 points worst off from us.
So if Newcastle made us look pretty limp at home can you imagine what a rejuvenated Man City will do? Mark my words they will come good before the end of the season and will have a say where the EPL will go.
I’m more worried about top 6 than top 4.
Just saying 😭
Totally outworked and outclassed by Newcastle in almost every area of the pitch. Shocking! We are just not good enough, especially without Saka.
One particular post on this site hit me like a ton of brick: it says, we had a grand total of 5 leftbacks sitting on the bench today. What a ghastly misuse/waste of money? (over 800M over 5years).
Mikel Arteta still IN?
Arteta like a left footer. Its his fetish.
All those LBs and not a striker in sight ,mind you we had a good in Auba and this guy ruined him when he came in .
COYG! ON TO THE NEXT GAME
The biggest and most defining problem that is Arsenal in a nutshell was Martinellis miss. It encapsulates everything about this Arsenal team. The football is poor fair but little moments like that and then Newcastle scoring with a punt down the middle and punishing us, for defending it poorly. Is our season and our football under Arteta. It is singling Martinelli out but it wasn’t meant to be that. It is the typical Arsenal situation, that we do far too often.
23 shots with 3 on target, 11 corners to their 1. There you have it in a nutshell, misfiring Gunners!! I know it’s not in MA’s playbook but we do need a clinical striker, Havertz is anything but.
I have said it from day one, Haverz and Jesus are not, ever and never will be a striker. Two of Artetas biggest mistakes. Thinking they could be.
We left the squad far too thin after the summer transfer window. Letting ESR Reiss Nelson and Viera go, ok they weren’t tearing up the pitch, but we could do with them now, esp Reiss up the right wing, and we should’ve looked to get at least one or two replacements. If we are going to win the PL we need a second team on the bench like city had, we don’t even have a first team atm.
Arsenal has continued to leave the substsnce and chasing shadows. The system of play or formation is becoming unproductive to teams with Tactical system of play. A team without a central striker will struggle to score when facing opponents that are tactical and flexible in the way the appriach games. Thats why teams have decoded arsenal and render:ed its formation unproductive. We experienced this in Fulham, Brighton and now Newcsatle.
Arsenal should go for a world class striker.to combine with playing from the wings . Otherwise, its going to be same story year on year (YOY).