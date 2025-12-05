Newcastle star enters Arsenal’s radar, but competition is serious

Tino Livramento has emerged as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League in recent seasons, earning widespread recognition for his performances. His form at Newcastle United has been particularly notable, and it has secured him a place within the England national team setup. Since moving to Newcastle United as one of the most promising young defenders in the country, he has continued to develop impressively, demonstrating maturity, consistency and the potential to become a long term standout in his position.

Growing Interest in Livramento

The Magpies now believe they face a genuine challenge in keeping Livramento, and they are reportedly prepared to make every possible effort to retain him. Despite their determination, interest from other clubs has not diminished. Arsenal have now added him to their transfer wishlist as they continue to monitor players capable of elevating their overall quality. Over the past few months, Livramento has shown that he is exactly the type of player who could strengthen their squad. The Gunners are exploring ways to make contact and position themselves favourably, aiming to ensure that if he leaves Newcastle United, he will not move to another leading Premier League side.

This growing attention reflects his rise in stature and the belief among several elite clubs that he could be an important addition. As Arsenal look to build on recent progress, they see Livramento as someone who fits both their technical profile and long-term ambitions.

A Three Way Transfer Battle

However, Football Insider reports that Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen on securing Livramento and intend to challenge Arsenal for his signature. All three clubs possess the financial strength required to tempt Newcastle United into a sale, and each can provide compelling reasons for the defender to consider a move. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s position, with the club on the cusp of competing for multiple trophies, may offer a strong sporting argument. That potential success could influence Livramento’s decision and make Mikel Arteta’s project an appealing destination should he choose to depart the Magpies.