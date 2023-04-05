Newcastle star says Arsenal’s tactics have made our success this season

The Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy has mentioned the Gunners as the team who’ve blown him away. “As a team: Arsenal,” Murphy said of the toughest team he’s faced this season in an interview with Vibe With Five .

This season in the Premier League, Arsenal have been the best. They’ve been the greatest. They’ve been incredible to watch. Anyone who doesn’t recognise how incredible the Gunners have been is blind, because truth be told, Arteta and his boys have won the hearts of many.

“I think Arteta has done a brilliant job; he has made some really clever signings in the summer as well. Technically, I think they’re superior to a lot of teams, but tactically, it’s hard to get anywhere near them; it’s hard to lock down their shape.”

Arsenal are nine games away from crowning this brilliant season by lifting the Premier League title. However, between now and then, they need to continue being what Murphy has described them to be.

Hopefully, when Arsenal and Newcastle play each other in a few weeks, Arsenal will do what Manchester United failed to do this weekend, which is beat them convincingly. Sorry Murphy!

Anyway, before playing Newcastle, Arsenal will still have to deal with Liverpool, Southampton, West Ham, Manchester City, and Chelsea, then on May 7th visit St. James’s Park.

Daniel O

