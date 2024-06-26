Newcastle take steps to keep Arsenal target away from the Gunners

Newcastle United is looking to block Arsenal from signing Alexander Isak as the Gunners continue their search for a new striker.

Isak is on Arsenal’s wishlist following his impressive form since moving to the Premier League. The Swede is considered one of the best strikers in the league and is seen as a potential upgrade over all of Arsenal’s current goalscorers.

The Gunners have been tracking Isak for several seasons and view him as one of their top transfer targets.

However, Newcastle is not interested in selling Isak or any of their key players. According to Football Insider, the Magpies are preparing to make it more difficult for Arsenal to sign him by offering him a new deal with a pay rise. This move is intended to keep Isak content at Newcastle and further complicate Arsenal’s pursuit of the former Real Sociedad attacker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, and he can outperform our current strikers.

But Newcastle clearly does not want to lose him or any of their top players, so it would be a tough deal for us to pull off.

Isak would be open to the transfer; however, signing him would now cost significantly more money.

