Newcastle target ex-Arsenal man for sporting director vacancy

Newcastle United have made former Arsenal chief Jason Ayto a serious candidate for their vacant sporting director role this summer. Ayto departed the Gunners voluntarily at the end of last season and is now the subject of concrete interest from the Magpies.

Nottingham Forest’s chief football officer, Ross Wilson, is also under consideration. However, Jason Ayto remains a leading contender for the position.

Ayto’s Arsenal rise catches Newcastle’s eye

As per The Independent, Ayto is being considered to fill the vacant role and work with Eddie Howe on transfers this summer. He is seen as a prime contender to replace Paul Mitchell, who vacated the post after less than a year at the club.

The Magpies are reportedly impressed by Ayto’s productive decade at Arsenal, despite his lack of experience in a permanent sporting director role. The Englishman began his Gunners career as a scout before progressing through the ranks, helping to overhaul the club’s recruitment structure.

He later became assistant sporting director before stepping into the lead role on an interim basis following Edu Gaspar’s departure in November. Ayto held that position until Andrea Berta’s appointment earlier this year. His most notable contribution during that time was laying the groundwork for the imminent arrival of Martin Zubimendi.

Ayto remained with the club until the end of the season before leaving by mutual agreement.

Should Arsenal have done more to retain him?

Before Berta’s arrival, Ayto was reportedly in the running to take the role permanently. He was certainly considered, with reports confirming the Arsenal hierarchy were highly impressed with his work.

Though the club eventually appointed Andrea Berta, Ayto’s growing reputation has made him a strong candidate for similar roles elsewhere. His links to Newcastle raise the question, should the Gunners have done more to keep hold of him?

Benjamin Kenneth

