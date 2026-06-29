Newcastle target player that Arsenal has a 17.5% stake in

Newcastle United are interested in signing Folarin Balogun during the current transfer window as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season. The Magpies strengthened their forward line last season following the departure of Alexander Isak, but none of the arrivals managed to make the desired impact at the club.

As a result, Newcastle have returned to the market in an effort to improve their attacking options, with Balogun now among the players being considered. The striker progressed through Arsenal’s academy system before completing a move to AS Monaco, where he has since established himself as a regular first-team player.

Newcastle Target Balogun Move

Balogun is currently representing the USA at the World Cup on home soil and continues to attract attention with his performances. A return to the Premier League could appeal to the striker as Newcastle attempts to strengthen its squad for the coming campaign.

As reported by The Sun, Newcastle are keen to secure Balogun’s signature this summer, with the proposed transfer also expected to benefit Arsenal financially. The report stated that the Gunners inserted a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause when they sold the striker to Monaco, meaning they would receive a share of any future transfer fee.

Arsenal Set To Benefit Financially

Arsenal are currently well stocked in attacking areas and are not expected to rival Newcastle for Balogun’s signature. That leaves Newcastle in a strong position if they are willing to meet Monaco’s valuation for the player during negotiations.

The potential move would therefore represent a positive outcome for Arsenal despite the striker no longer being at the club. Newcastle remain focused on adding greater quality in attack after failing to find a suitable replacement capable of filling the void left by Isak’s departure.

Balogun’s future is expected to become clearer once his World Cup campaign concludes, although interest in the striker continues to grow as clubs assess their options in the transfer market.

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