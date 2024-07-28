Newcastle team-mate reveals the only way Arsenal or Man City can get Guimares this summer

Arsenal can just about eliminate Bruno Guimaraes from their transfer list unless they make Newcastle happy by paying their demands in full, if his teammate Joelinton’s claims are true. Bruno Guimaraes is a midfielder who many thought would not be at St. James Park next season.

As impressive as the Newcastle player has been, his availability for a £100 million release clause between May and June had PL fans considering it a transfer opportunity and the biggest chance for a quality club to get him.

Interestingly, the window to activate his release clause has passed. However, after that, some surprising insights emerged. According to Teamtalk, Arsenal (and Manchester City) are still expecting to complete his deal for £20 million less than the £100 million release clause that has lapsed.

According to Teamtalk, the player is interested in joining a Champions League team but wishes to leave Newcastle in a respectable manner. Arsenal may need to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements, as their desire to recruit a top midfielder to play with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard remains unfulfilled. They must do so, given that Guimaraes, according to his confidant Joelinton, is looking forward to another successful season with the Magpies.

Joelinton revealed, “I think Bruno’s going to stay. He tells me he’s going to come back next week [from a post-Copa America break] and get ready for the season. I know him, he loves the club. He loves the fans, he enjoys his life in Newcastle. I think he’s glad to be there for his life as well as for football.”

Arsenal is seeking a dynamic midfielder who can play as either an 8 or a 6. Guimaraes would have been the ideal player, but his high cost and his desire to stay at St. James Park make his swoop more complicated. Arsenal simply needs to put more effort into their other targets, Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz (whose links have reappeared).

Maybe Arsenal are going to wait to get him, but I think he would be on the top of a lot of Arsenal fan wish-lists…

Daniel O

