Newcastle think Man City are more likely than Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are looking to sign a great midfielder this summer. There is every reason to believe that next summer, Mikel Arteta will unveil a new midfield trio capable of tearing up the Premier League.

A perfect midfield lineup for the upcoming season should see Martin Odegaard continue to pull strings in attack, Declan Rice take up a free role and play as a box-to-box midfielder, a role in which he has shown himself to be at his best, and the new midfielder play as a 6 and act as a sole sitter, providing defensive caution for the team.

Arsenal is rumoured to be pursuing a number of defensive midfielders, but Bruno Guimaraes (who’s also been linked) is not one you should expect Arsenal to sign.

Guimaraes is one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders. Most Premier League clubs would jump at the chance to sign him. Notably, until the last week of the month, the player is available for a temporary £100 million release. Between now and the end of June, any team may sign the Brazilian for £100 million if he agrees to their proposal.

Newcastle will not block the player’s departure if he agrees to leave and join a club that agrees to activate his release clause, but they can sell him for any price when the release clause expires in July.

It is currently unknown whether any team will exercise Guimaraes’ release clause. So, will Arsenal spend £100 million for the Newcastle midfielder?

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle sources are certain that Arsenal will not pose a significant threat to Guimaraes’ staying at St. James Park; instead, the concern is that Manchester City could push hard to buy their 26-year-old midfield star.

Reading such revelations, I believe, makes you feel apprehensive about Arsenal’s midfield hunt; worry continues to rise about who they’ll sign, as they can’t afford not to sign a reliable Number 6 this summer…

