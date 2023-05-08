Newcastle thoughts – Arsenal battled, dug deep, and proved they now have the right mentality

The day this Arsenal team grew up…. by Dan Smith
As long-term readers know I feel mentality in sport is key.
Talent gets you so far, the mind separates the good from the great.
Good tennis players get to Finals of Grand Slams, the greats have the character to win them.
You have to be Good to represent your nation at the Olympics, the greats have the self-belief to take home the gold medal.
The Good talk about beating the All Blacks, the greats have the leaders to do that.
An honest appraisal is the only reason the title race is no longer in our hands is because in a key part of the season, crucial moments in games, we lacked the above qualities.
That’s what made Sunday so beautiful.
In the short term – we still need Man City to drop points in two of their last 5 League fixtures to be Champions. To put that in perspective, City’s winning sequence in the Prem is at 11 wins out of 12 (drawing the other one). So, it’s not likely.
Long term though this could be crucial to our development, both as a team and for individuals.
Next time we go to a tricky away ground with a daunting atmosphere, we can draw on this experience.
Second only to the League leaders, is there a tougher challenge in the UK right now then a trip to Saint James’ Park?
Against a Toon Army who recently blew away Man United and Spurs.
With top 4 pretty much secured, a team who could play with freedom knowing all the pressure was on us.
Give the Geordies something to cheer about, give them hope and they can make their ground a fortress.
Eddie Howe’s done that, hence only Liverpool winning on Tyneside.
The calendar was again not kind to us, once again dictating we play after Man City.
Then there was our experience here 12 months ago. Last year many of the same players knew they had to win to qualify for the Champions League and froze, crippled by the fear of failure.
Mix that altogether and you understand why this weekend feels like a pivotal moment in this team’s journey.
Maybe too late for this campaign, but don’t be shocked if it’s crucial in the next one.
Of course, a game can be decided by small margins.
One minute in, Murphy hits the post. Moments later we thought we had conceded a penalty.
Both Ramsdale and Pope made 1 on 1 saves, woodwork rattled numerous times, Xhaka made a couple of world-class last-ditch blocks.
We earnt the right to play.
That’s what’s been beautiful about our manager’s approach to this weekend. All week he spoke calmly, didn’t hide away from the scale of the task, but he simply had faith in his side’s ability. All they had to do was earn the right to play.
That means to battle, be brave, don’t shy away from the ball, to get through the early moments, to dig deep, to learn about game management.
Any Gooner wanting to know why we brought in Jorginho now knows why.
It’s not just what he did on the ball but off it, constantly talking, ordering his peers what position they should be in, instructing them how to close out a game.
Arteta might regret not leaning on his experience sooner, specifically at Anfield, when he needed a calm head to keep hold of possession.
On paper City have the harder fixtures. One slip up we can take it to the final day.
Whatever happens though this was a game when Arsenal grew up.
Dan
Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride..
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
While Jorginho was very impressive, I still say he’s not good enough for our squad. He was bought out of desperation, nothing more. Let’s not get carried away by one good match. Season is probably over, but we need Partey back as well as a Partey backup for next season, and Jorginho isn’t good enough to be…not for an EPL and CL titles chasing side
I think Jorginho has been good in more than one match to be fair. The game against Aston Villa comes to mind. He was excellent in that game.
@dgr8xt ‘very impressive, but yet not good enough. You are very ambiguous!
Arsenal can only win EPL if Man City lose one game and draw another one. Even if we somehow win the trophy, I don’t think we deserve it because our closest rival defeated us three times this season
Having said that, we have obviously made a huge progress. Our away record is much better than other EPL teams’ and we were unbeatable in London derbies
We also dominated the most dominant EPL team in the last five seasons at the Emirates, despite having lost the game due to our lack of front-line pivots. If I’m not mistaken, it’s been more than fifteen years since we have those fantastic statistics
GAI if I remember correctly,Leicester lost to Arsenal twice when they won the Premier League. Are you suggesting that they didn’t deserve to win it because of that?
Did they? I would’ve been disappointed if I were a Leicester fan and if it was the case
We didn’t lose any game because of any pivot rubbish, this your obsession with Harland is becoming to sound like a broken record, man city have not even been as dominant as they have been in the past when Harland wasn’t around… We don’t deserve the title because we lost to city 3 times in a league Marathon, man city won the league without beating Liverpool in the past, maybe they didn’t deserve the title too… This is 38match league not a champions league tie… We don’t need any cf all we need a competitor to saka and invest in defensive players that’s what has undone us not so pivot nonsense
Watch out
Liverpool coming for Newcastle
How sweat it will be that arsenal started their fall to earopa league place
This drama is stretching to the last day
And I can’t see city winning at godison park
GAI, I have to confess to being baffled by your logic and obsessions on numerous occasions but your suggestion why we would not deserve to win the League leaves me perplexed.In two out the three matches against City we could well have won the matches in which we more than held our own in terms of possession and chances created.In any event I think you have led with your chin on this occasion and I would not be surprised if you faced a barrage of disbelief from many of our regulars on JA.