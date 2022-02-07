Newcastle have been tipped to make a move to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal at the end of the season.

The German international has lost his place in goal to Aaron Ramsdale this term, and appears some way off earning his key role back.

With that in mind, he is now expected to be allowed to leave in the summer, with American Matt Turner already believed to have a deal lined up to join, which would likely be suitable cover for Leno to depart without much fuss.

Sky Pundit Keith Downie has tipped Newcastle to be one of the names to take interest in such a move, telling GiveMeSport: “I could foreseeably see them, if they stay up, looking to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer and changing things up in the goalkeeping department.

“I think Bernd Leno is someone they would be interested in given his experience in the Premier League already.”

This make sense for a huge number of reasons, but as much as I’m sure that Leno would improve Newcastle, it has been my feeling that Leno would look to return to Germany when he leaves north London.

Should Arsenal look to avoid strengthening Newcastle at any cost? Do you think Leno could be persuaded to join them?

Patrick