Newcastle to compete with Arsenal for former top Premier League star

Harry Kane could return to the Premier League next season, where he will look to break Alan Shearer’s record.

The Englishman has been one of the best goalscorers in world football, and he now plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

He could end his long wait for a team trophy by winning the Bundesliga this summer, but Kane might not finish his career away from England.

It was recently revealed that the striker has a release clause, which most EPL sides can pay, and Arsenal wants to buy a new frontman.

Because of his history with Tottenham, it has been suggested he would not move to the Emirates, but several players have crossed the divide before.

Kane could move to the Emirates, but a report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is not the only club interested in a move for him, with Newcastle United emerging as one of the teams he could join.

The report claims the Magpies could sell Alexander Isak, and they might make a move for Kane to replace the sought-after Swede.

Kane would be a superb signing for us, but it would be a tough ask for him to join us after his time on the books of Tottenham but it does not mean a move to the Emirates is impossible.