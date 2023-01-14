Newcastle to hijack Arsenal’s move for a Serie A midfielder

Newcastle United is refusing to allow Arsenal to have a free run at adding Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad as the Serbian nears leaving Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in Italian football over the last few seasons, but Lazio has made it hard for him to leave them before now.

The Italians keep pricing him out of a move away from Rome and he has entered the last few months of his deal with them.

The midfielder is now in the final 18 months of his current contract at the Serie A club and could leave them for the right price.

Arsenal is reportedly close to adding him to their squad, but a report on AS reveals Newcastle United are now looking to hijack the move.

The Magpies have money to spend and could offer him a more lucrative deal to lure the Serbian to their home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in European football over the years and he will bring a lot of experience to our group.

However, we could be forced to spend too much on him if we enter a bidding war with Newcastle because Lazio will want to get the most money from his departure.

