Newcastle to tempt Arsenal into Willock deal with swap offer

Newcastle considering swap deal with Arsenal

Newcastle United’s head-coach Steve Bruce is considering his options to land Arsenal’s Joe Willock this summer.

According to Chronicle Live, the English coach is willing to offer goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as part of the deal for Willock, who shone since making a winter move to the Tyneside.

The Arsenal midfielder was one of the standout performers at St. James Park, finishing the season as the club’s second highscorer, after Callum Wilson, at eight goals.

When asked about his future at the end of last season, Willock said: “We’ll see what the future holds.

“I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to play for this wonderful club and I’m happy it’s gone so well.”

A swap deal between the two Premier League clubs is believed to be on the cards, with the Gunners keen to add a homegrown player in their goalkeeping positions.

Woodman has been long admired by the Gunners, who have been in contact with the player’s representatives since last summer. While their interest in the player goes all the way back to 2019.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper was acquired by Swansea City in the Championship last season on loan, and finished the campaign with the most clean sheets.

The shot-stopper has still several years to reach his peak, thus it makes the deal even more appealing. Steve Bruce has made it clear that he is “desperate” to bring Willock to Tyneside next season, but an asking price is yet to be agreed for the England Under-21 international.

Woodman is currently valued at around £10million and would lighten the financial burden for Newcastle.

…

The report further suggested that Arsenal are willing to spend around £100million on Brighton and Hove Albion duo Ben White and Tariq Lamptey.

After seeing their first bid of £40 million being rejected for White, the Red and White of London are believed to go back again. However, links to Lamptey were strange considering his long-term injury that the 20-year-old suffered in March.

But there is no doubt that both the players have a high ceiling for improvement. Their potential is massive, and it seems like that is what allures the Arsenal board.

Yash Bisht