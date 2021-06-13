Newcastle transfer budget revealed and most will be used on Arsenal man

Joe Willock might return to Newcastle United this summer if Arsenal agrees to sell to the Magpies.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Saint James Park and was in blistering form.
He scored 8 goals for them including seven in consecutive games for Steve Bruce’s side.
The 21-year old’s long-term future might be at Arsenal, but there are concerns he might not fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans for the coming season.
Sun Sports reveals that Steve Bruce will be given £50m to spend on players this summer after he managed to keep them in the Premier League.
He has made signing Willock a priority, but Arsenal will not allow the midfield prospect to leave on the cheap and he could cost the Magpies as much as £30m.
That is more than half of their summer budget, but he might be considered a worthwhile investment by the Premier League side.
Arsenal needs the cash as they seek to bolster their own squad. They have just missed out on signing Emi Buendia, but they remain keen on bringing back Martin Odegaard.
If they sell Willock for that price, they would have enough money to make a serious bid for Odegaard.
No let him come back to play as he is better than Danny, Elneny and possibly Guendouzi plus has scored more goals for Newcastle than these 3 combined at Arsenal. Torreira on his way out also along with Xhaka.
We can get money for all of them apart from Danny who’s loan deal expired.
We need a Bissouma & Fabregas type midfielders brought in to play alongside Partey. Then obviously the creative midfielder we need to help SmithRowe.
Saliba & Dino can come Into the fold to replace Luiz, the latter maybe goes on loan to stuttgart again for a season loan after signing a new deal.
Wing backs and sort out what’s going on with either Laca or Auba leaving, if prefer the latter to go with Laca getting a new 2 year deal, brings so much more to this team than Auba.
I hope we do not mess this up with alot of players leaving and 4or5 proper players bought into the squad.
What is an AM/box to box midfielder like Joe Willock, who scores 8 goals in 15 games and almost single handed takes Newcastle United from near relegation to mid table worth?
Naturally he was assisted by the return from injury of Newcastle’s other better players; however the much maligned Steve Bruce managed to get more out of Willock than he showed at Arsenal. The Club now has a midfielder who scored more goals in the EPL in 15 games, than all other Arsenal midfielders combined scored in 2 seasons.
Why should Arsenal sell, rather than use Joe Willock in midfield, given he is home grown, not affected by Afcon and the cost of replacement with a player with less output?
Let get it right this time…€40m if nobody pay then let use keep him.I believe that if we sell this dude he gonna hunt us in future,meanwhile were in lack of midfielders so it can save us cost as dani ceballos replacement.And with a lot of age on his side,more to come from this dude.Please let us keep him he can be good on tranisional games 4-3-3, 3-4-3, 4-4-1-1, 4-1-4-1or our 4-2-3-1