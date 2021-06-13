Newcastle transfer budget revealed and most will be used on Arsenal man

Joe Willock might return to Newcastle United this summer if Arsenal agrees to sell to the Magpies.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Saint James Park and was in blistering form.

He scored 8 goals for them including seven in consecutive games for Steve Bruce’s side.

The 21-year old’s long-term future might be at Arsenal, but there are concerns he might not fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans for the coming season.

Sun Sports reveals that Steve Bruce will be given £50m to spend on players this summer after he managed to keep them in the Premier League.

He has made signing Willock a priority, but Arsenal will not allow the midfield prospect to leave on the cheap and he could cost the Magpies as much as £30m.

That is more than half of their summer budget, but he might be considered a worthwhile investment by the Premier League side.

Arsenal needs the cash as they seek to bolster their own squad. They have just missed out on signing Emi Buendia, but they remain keen on bringing back Martin Odegaard.

If they sell Willock for that price, they would have enough money to make a serious bid for Odegaard.