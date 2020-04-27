Newcastle United could beat Arsenal to the signing of two summer targets

Newcastle United is on the verge of being taken over by a new owner and that could see them beat Arsenal to some transfer targets.

The Gunners have reportedly been pursuing moves for Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens since the last transfer window with both players soon to be free agents as reported in the Mail.

Mikel Arteta wants both attackers to help add goals to his team when the next campaign begins, but Arsenal could struggle to land both players.

Newcastle United is set to become the Premier League team with the richest owners when the current take-over bid from their new Saudi prospective owners is complete.

Like most teams owned by owners from the Middle East, the Magpies are set for a huge windfall that could see them buy some of the world’s best players.

The Mail reckons that Mertens and Cavani could be set for a move to Tyneside if the takeover is complete just as they report that the new owners would also try to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Arteta is facing a tough summer with limited funds to spend in the transfer window and he might miss out on several targets if the Mail report is true.

The Gunners could be forced to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, and Mertens alongside Cavani would be solid replacements.