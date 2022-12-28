Newcastle United determined to steal a march on Arsenal to land French striker

Newcastle United is working hard to beat Arsenal to signing Marcus Thuram as he runs down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

The Frenchman is one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga, but he has no intention of signing a new Gladbach deal, which has opened the door for Arsenal and other suitors to add him to their squad.

In January, he can speak to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement to ensure he joins a team at the end of the season.

Arsenal and other top clubs have him on their wishlist, but a report on 90mins reveals Newcastle United wants to muscle their way to the top and add him to their squad.

Eddie Howe has transformed the Geordies and they have the money to add new men to their group, which should make his other suitors worry.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram will be a good player to add to our squad, but we cannot rush into adding him to the group because Newcastle United is closing in.

He is clearly not a priority target for us, and we must focus on the players we need the most when we are in the market. But if he is moved up on our list of targets, we must act fast to sign him.

