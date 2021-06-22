Newcastle United given hope of signing Arsenal duo

Arsenal willing to let Saliba go to Newcastle if White joins

According to FootballInsider, Arsenal have made it clear to Newcastle United and other interested suitors that they are open to letting William Saliba go out on loan for another season if they sign Ben White.

The Gunners have already submitted a £40million offer for the Brighton and Hove Albion star, which was knocked back. But there is a feeling inside the industry that Arenal are confident of acquiring the services of the England international this summer.

If White joins Arsenal, there is still a possibility that the young Frenchman stays in the team for the 2021/22 campaign, due to Gabriel’s absence at the start because of the upcoming Olympic Games.

The report further suggested that apart from Saliba, Steve Bruce is also interested in landing Joe Willock, which is no secret.

The 21-year-old was exceptional for the Toons, since making a switch in the winter transfer window.

He scored an impressive eight goals in his 14 outings for the Magpies. Seven of those came in his last seven games as the club avoided the drop.

Although, the North London outfit have let it be known to Newcastle the state of play over the two potential deals, other clubs are also swirling around.

It still remains to be seen whether both, either or none remain at the Emirates Stadium next season. Although Arsenal fans would be open to Willock leaving London at the right price, they will not entertain any fee for a permanent offer for their highly coveted French defender, William Saliba.

Talks would not even have started if Arsenal supporters were at boardroom level.

Yash Bisht