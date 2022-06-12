Newcastle United join the race to sign Arsenal target

Giovanni Simeone has become the latest striker to catch the attention of Arsenal in this transfer window.

The Argentinian scored 17 times in the league for Verona on loan in the last campaign in Serie A.

His parent club, Cagliari were relegated from the Italian top flight and Verona will make his transfer permanent.

But they will also sell him for a bigger fee in this transfer window and Arsenal had been keen to take advantage of that.

Juventus was considered their major competitor all along, but it seems they will need to consider another one.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Newcastle United has identified him as one player that they need in their squad.

The Magpies have a lot of money to spend and they want to have the best players in their team.

Their financial power will give them confidence that they can beat Arsenal to signing him for 20m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The battle between Arsenal and Juventus could come down to if he wants Champions League football or Europa League football.

However, the battle with Newcastle will probably be decided by the club that offers him the most money.

If we can make him a magnificent offer, he could agree to join us.

