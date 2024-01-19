Newcastle United joins the race for Arsenal Premier League target

Newcastle United is intensifying its interest in Amadou Onana and is set to compete with Arsenal for his signature. The Belgian midfielder has stood out as one of the finest players in his position, playing a crucial role in helping Everton avoid relegation troubles.

Everton has faced challenges in maintaining their Premier League status, particularly since Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, and the current campaign has been even more difficult with a ten-point deduction for off-field offences.

Onana’s consistent and impressive performances have caught the attention of Arsenal, who see him as an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey. However, The Sun reports that Newcastle is also keen on the Belgian midfielder, with the Magpies actively searching for a new midfielder and considering Onana as a top player to enhance their squad.

As a result, Newcastle United is prepared to challenge Arsenal for Onana’s signature in the ongoing transfer market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a top player, and we should not be surprised that Newcastle also wants to add him to their squad.

If we consider him an important target, we must do our best to win the race for his signature ahead of the Magpies.

