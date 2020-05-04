Newcastle United joins the race for Arsenal target as they near takeover

Newcastle United has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target, Luka Jovic according to a report in the Sun.

The striker joined Real Madrid last summer, but his first season hasn’t been a successful one. He hasn’t impressed Zinedine Zidane and although Los Blancos still have faith that he would come good, they would be happy to offload him if the price makes sense.

Mikel Arteta, so the report claims, has made Jovic a summer target as the Gunners face a prospect of having to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

Jovic scored 30 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, but he has taken too much time to find his feet in Madrid.

Sun Sports also claims that Newcastle is prepared to go all out and pay £62 million for the attacker when their take over is completed.

West Ham is also interested in the strikers as David Moyes believes that rekindling his partnership with Sebastian Haller could help him return to form.

However, the Hammers can only sign him on loan and that won’t be enticing to Real who wants him to stay and would only sell him for a huge fee.

Jovic has also attracted the attention of AC Milan and Arsenal will have a lot to do as they attempt to convince him that a move to the Emirates suits him.