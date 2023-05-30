Newcastle United leading Arsenal in race for relegated Premier League star

Time is running out for Arsenal to secure a move for James Maddison, as Newcastle United has taken the lead in the race for the midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been monitoring Maddison for a while, and Leicester City’s relegation provides an opportunity for Arsenal to acquire the English international.

With Maddison not expected to play in the Championship next season, several English clubs are vying to add the 26-year-old to their squads.

Maddison has proven himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders in recent seasons, and his addition would provide valuable depth for Arsenal.

However, The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle is also serious about signing Maddison and currently holds an advantage over Arsenal in the pursuit.

Having secured a return to the Champions League, Newcastle can offer Maddison the same level of competition that he would find at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The interest from Newcastle should be taken seriously and if we want Maddison, we must act fast to add him to our squad as one of the finest players available.

