Newcastle United linked with a move for Arsenal defender

Newcastle United have an interest in Kieran Tierney, Football Insider reports, as the Magpies become one of the most competitive clubs in England.

Since being taken over by a Saudi consortium, Newcastle has been competing for the best talents around the country and Europe.

They beat Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes and now could swoop for a key player at the Emirates.

The report claims Eddie Howe likes the former Celtic man who is struggling to play regularly, with Oleksandr Zinchenko being seen as the first-choice left-back at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a top player who always shows his class when he plays for us, making him one squad member we must keep.

However, Zinchenko is preferred by Mike Arteta and if the Ukrainian is fit, the Scotsman will struggle to play.

This could make him ask for a move and Newcastle is an ambitious side that fits him.

Moving to the Magpies will strengthen them as they become one of our challengers for a top-four spot, so we must be reluctant to send him to the North East.

Tierney should also want to stay, knowing that we are clearly entering a successful period in our existence.

