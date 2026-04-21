Newcastle United opts to sell Arsenal target to a team outside England

Arsenal have been monitoring Anthony Gordon for a considerable period and could intensify their interest in signing him at the end of this season. The Gunners have continued to track the winger as they assess options to strengthen their attacking unit.

They regard Gordon as one of the finest wide players in the Premier League and would like to bring him to North London from Newcastle United. However, Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of one of their most influential players.

Newcastle Prefer Overseas Sale

Newcastle are a club reluctant to lose key figures, particularly when a sale would involve a direct Premier League rival. That stance has reportedly led them to decide against doing business with Arsenal or any other English top-flight side.

Liverpool is also interested in signing Gordon, but The Times reports that Newcastle have instead focused on the possibility of selling him to Bayern Munich, who have recently entered the race for his signature.

Newcastle have placed a substantial valuation on the attacker and remain intent on dealing with Bayern if the German champions are prepared to meet their asking price. That approach would allow Newcastle to maximise the fee while avoiding a transfer to a Premier League rival.

Arsenal Face Difficult Task

This means Newcastle’s priority is to sell Gordon abroad and avoid negotiations with Arsenal or any other English side that has been attempting to add him to their squad for several months. Such a position creates a significant obstacle for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal would be eager to complete a move if the opportunity arises, but their chances may depend heavily on Bayern’s level of commitment. If the Bavarian club decide not to advance their interest, Arsenal could yet receive an opening.

For now, Newcastle appear firmly in control of the situation and under no pressure to compromise on either price or destination. Gordon remains an important figure for them, and any club hoping to secure his signature is likely to face demanding negotiations.

Arsenal’s admiration for the winger is clear, but unless circumstances change, an agreement could prove difficult. Much may depend on developments elsewhere in the market as the summer transfer window approaches.