Newcastle United planning to make a move for Arsenal target

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Moussa Diaby as Newcastle United closes in on a move for the Frenchman this month.

Diaby has been a long-term target of the Gunners and Mikel Arteta’s side has been in brilliant form in the Premier League and Europe.

They want to maintain a title challenge, which will require that they continue adding talent to their group.

Diaby is doing well at Bayer Leverkusen and now Newcastle wants to bring him to the Premier League before the end of this month.

The Magpies are having a superb season and could finish the term inside the top four if things go to plan for them.

This will make them attractive to signings, but Bild reveals they want Diaby in this transfer window as they want to steal a march on his other suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle now has a lot of money to spend, so we must worry about them if they are interested in one of our targets.

However, we remain traditionally one of the top clubs in England and we should finish above Newcastle this term.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, we can also convince him to move to the Emirates this month and he should choose us.

Arteta talks about Oxford and the importance of the FA Cup to Arsenal

