Newcastle United reported to be targeting a loan move for Arsenal man

Newcastle United is eyeing a season-long loan move for Arsenal defender, Rob Holding, according to the Mail.

The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

He has been a part of a defence that has struggled over the past few years and the Gunners are looking to overhaul that in this transfer window.

They signed Pablo Mari in the last transfer window and they will welcome back William Saliba for the start of this season.

The Gunners are also on the verge of signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and he will push Holding even further out of contention.

The report claims that once Gabriel signs, Holding will be free to leave the Emirates.

Newcastle United need to bolster their team in this transfer window, but Steve Bruce is going to have a small budget to work with so he needs to be creative.

The Magpies will attempt to land the former Bolton man on loan this summer, but they face competition for his signature.

Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa also wants to bolster his defence after leading the Yorkshire side back into the Premier League and he is eyeing a move for Holding as well claims the Mail.