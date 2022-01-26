Newcastle United set to beat Arsenal to £30million Brazilian

Newcastle United looks set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Lyon’s Bruno Guimarães.
The Brazilian midfielder has been on the Gunners’ radar for a long time now and Sky Sports reported yesterday that they remain keen on his signature.
The midfielder has continued to impress in the French Ligue 1 and more clubs have become interested in a move for him.
While Arsenal hesitates to make a move, Newcastle United has reportedly had a bid accepted by Lyon.
The Sun says the Brazil international is expected to join Eddie Howe’s side in a move worth £30million.
He is currently with the Brazil national team and he would have his medical today in Ecuador.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Losing a transfer target to Newcastle United should be one of the most embarrassing things that can happen to Arsenal.
We have been linked with a move for Juventus’ Arthur Melo, who has failed to impress in Italy.
While the former Barcelona man is an attractive name, Guimaraes is a better player to have in our team, and he has proven that in France.
Edu should try to hijack this transfer now before it is completed and show our fans that he knows what he is doing.
If this comes to pass it is an absolute disgrace
Huge loss if true. IMO second best DM in Ligue 1 after Tchouameni. £30 millions we could match. Surely he would rather play for us than Championship?
Lyon have come out and said there is no truth in this rumour.
Keep up…IJS
they said teh same before we signed Lacazette tho lol
Aulas is trying to incite a bidding war
When you refer back to the interview Edu did in the summer he basically said Xhaka and Partey are our starting midfield pivot so the intention was to bring in a back up option-Lokonga. So we really shouldn’t t be surprised at not signing a quality midfielder who will disrupted that partnership and oust one of them. Guimaraes will just be another in the long list of targets we have been beaten to the punch for.
How can Arsenal not buy a midfielder & just depend on Xhaka? There’s no reason to think he won’t be sent off again. Clubs make £30n for qualifying for CL which pays for Guimaeres… No midfielder means a smaller chance of top 4 since they sent AMN to Roma for pennies