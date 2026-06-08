Newcastle United sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Newcastle United have set their asking price for Sandro Tonali as Arsenal continue to pursue the signature of the Italian midfielder ahead of next season. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their squad further as they prepare for another demanding campaign at both domestic and European level.

Arsenal remain determined to maintain the high standards that helped them win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final. Mikel Arteta’s side are working hard to ensure they remain competitive in every competition, and the manager would welcome the opportunity to add a player of Tonali’s calibre to his midfield options.

Newcastle’s Valuation of Tonali

Newcastle would prefer to retain the midfielder and continue building around some of their most influential performers. However, they recognise that interest from elite clubs could make it increasingly difficult to keep hold of him throughout the transfer window.

As reported by Mirror Football, the Magpies want £100 million to sell Tonali and believe he is worth that valuation because of the level of performances he has consistently delivered. Newcastle’s stance reflects both his importance to the team and the current market value of established midfield players competing at the highest level.

Arsenal Face a Major Decision

Arsenal previously spent more than that amount to sign Declan Rice, and the England international has justified the investment since arriving at the Emirates. His influence on the team’s success has demonstrated the club’s willingness to make significant financial commitments when they believe the right player is available.

The question now is whether Arsenal would be prepared to sanction a similar outlay for Tonali. While the Italian is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the game, such a transfer would require careful consideration from those responsible for the club’s recruitment strategy.

Only time will reveal whether Arsenal decide to intensify their pursuit, but there is little doubt that Tonali remains a superb player. With several other clubs also interested in securing his signature, competition for the midfielder is expected to remain fierce throughout the remainder of the transfer window.

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