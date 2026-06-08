Newcastle United sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Newcastle United have set their asking price for Sandro Tonali as Arsenal continue to pursue the signature of the Italian midfielder ahead of next season. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their squad further as they prepare for another demanding campaign at both domestic and European level.
Arsenal remain determined to maintain the high standards that helped them win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final. Mikel Arteta’s side are working hard to ensure they remain competitive in every competition, and the manager would welcome the opportunity to add a player of Tonali’s calibre to his midfield options.
Newcastle’s Valuation of Tonali
Newcastle would prefer to retain the midfielder and continue building around some of their most influential performers. However, they recognise that interest from elite clubs could make it increasingly difficult to keep hold of him throughout the transfer window.
As reported by Mirror Football, the Magpies want £100 million to sell Tonali and believe he is worth that valuation because of the level of performances he has consistently delivered. Newcastle’s stance reflects both his importance to the team and the current market value of established midfield players competing at the highest level.
Arsenal Face a Major Decision
Arsenal previously spent more than that amount to sign Declan Rice, and the England international has justified the investment since arriving at the Emirates. His influence on the team’s success has demonstrated the club’s willingness to make significant financial commitments when they believe the right player is available.
The question now is whether Arsenal would be prepared to sanction a similar outlay for Tonali. While the Italian is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the game, such a transfer would require careful consideration from those responsible for the club’s recruitment strategy.
Only time will reveal whether Arsenal decide to intensify their pursuit, but there is little doubt that Tonali remains a superb player. With several other clubs also interested in securing his signature, competition for the midfielder is expected to remain fierce throughout the remainder of the transfer window.
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I wouldn’t bet on them getting £100 million. Maybe Sandro would. 🤣
Any player on Arsenal radar is worth, +£100 million
Wow, so pretty much players cost between 80 and 100 million dollars. Apparently it doesn’t matter if a midfielder is only 18, 70 million and up.
Alvarez with his massive tally of 8 league goals this year, rumored astronomical cost over 100 million.
Glad Arsenal are trying to avoid this bankrupting, club busting arbitrary transfer costs.
We have some of the best young players around on our squad list, or soon to be.
Dowman, the Brazilian twins coming next year, now Monga from Leichester City. Find these gems now before arbitrary costs skyrocket, that has to be the way forward. Otherwise, you can’t pay these transfer costs and remain financially competitive.
Even City with all their money had to cheat, and currently cheating the consequences as well; stay tuned.
Whilst I totally agree with your post,I feel a balance is required in the squad of experience & youth..Norgard imo will be leaving & as this season demonstrated we lackcover in midfield especially challenging for 4 trophys.
If Arsenal are serious about repeating & Improving on this season. Another 200millio. Plus will probably be needed. Player sales like Norgard jesus kiwior viera trossard will help.
Its because the UK Capitol London is associated with finances, stocks and shares and expense that clubs always want to make matters hard for us. It seems when Arsenal particularly are successfully going about business and doing well both on and off the field the competition does their best to try put the spanner in the works. One such ploy is to charge over the odds for unproven players. Hopefully Mikel Arteta will have the wherewithal to be efficient and where necessary exercise restraint with the spend as a result.
Clearly there’s a lot of jealousy around this club, its trajectory, around Berta, around our players, around Mikel Arteta and his wider ambition(s).
^^^
UK Capital….
The era of clubs extorting arsenal is long pass.
Gyokeres is a recent example
Last season Tonali contributed zero goals and no assists in the premier league. He is not great defensively either, he can hit a nice pass on a good day but not sure how that is worth £100m