Newcastle United tempts Arsenal target with a lucrative offer

Newcastle United’s new ownership means they will probably become a big force in English football in the not-so-distant future.

Manchester City is the perfect model for spending money to buy success in the Premier League, and Newcastle will look to follow them.

They already beat Arsenal to the signing of Bruno Guimaraes in the January transfer window, and they could deal the Gunners a second blow this summer.

Todofichajes claims they have become serious suitors for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Madrid wants to sell him after failing to agree over a new deal with the former Mallorca man.

Arsenal should take advantage of that to add the serial Champions League winner to their squad.

However, the report claims the Magpies want to make him their first big superstar signing.

They are prepared to pay him a lucrative salary to complete the transfer, and paying Madrid 30m euros for his signature is not a problem.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ideally, a move for Asensio should be easy for Arsenal if we are competing with Newcastle United.

However, our absence from the Champions League means we are not such a big club again.

If he is not bothered about European football, he might be drawn to the money being offered at St James Park.