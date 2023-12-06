Newcastle United to beat Arsenal to sign Bundesliga hotshot

In recent months, there has been significant discussion about Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker due to concerns over the goal-scoring output of players like Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. Among the potential targets, Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, and Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart have been mentioned.

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal’s interest in Guirassy might not be as significant as previously indicated, with Newcastle emerging as the favourites for his signature. Guirassy has been in impressive form in the German Bundesliga, catching the attention of several clubs, including Newcastle.

The report from Bild suggests that Newcastle is leading the race to sign him, and it implies that Arsenal’s interest might not be as strong as previously suggested in the media.

It’s not uncommon for transfer rumours to fluctuate, and the dynamics of negotiations and club preferences can change rapidly in the transfer market. As the January window unfolds, the true extent of Arsenal’s interest in Guirassy and the outcome of the transfer saga will become clearer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Serhou Guirassy has been in terrific form this term and is the type of striker that can make a difference for us.

However, playing in the German top flight is different from the Premier League and he might struggle on our books.

