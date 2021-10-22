Newcastle United urged to look at Wenger – they could do a lot worse

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall has urged them to go for a manager like Arsene Wenger after they fired Steve Bruce.

The Magpies have been taken over by a very rich ownership group that hopes to achieve as much success as Manchester City has done in the last decade.

Bruce will likely be replaced by a top manager and as they search for one, Hall believes they could do with someone like Wenger.

He has a lot of respect for the Frenchman who was forced out of the Emirates by Arsenal in 2018 after over 20 years as manager.

Hall says Wenger was an intellectual in the game and that is exactly the kind of manager every club needs now because there has been a lot of changes in the sport.

He recalls having a conversation with Wenger sometime back when they had a game in London.

In a train ride together, he could tell that the Frenchman knows where the game is going.

“If I was looking out for a manager, in my day I had the utmost regard for Arsene Wenger,” he told TalkSport.

“I thought he was an intellectual in the game. The game has changed and you need thinkers for the game.

“I would be looking for someone of the calibre of Arsene Wenger. I travelled on the train with him once when we were playing down in London.

“I had the most interesting conversation with him, he’s just an intellectual and that’s the kind of manager we need – a thinker.

“Someone who knows which way the game is going.”

Sir John knows what makes Newcastle tick, he oversaw a fairly successful period at the club and it has to be said they could do a lot worse than Wenger.

The Frenchman may no longer be ideal for a top job but to bring calmness and serenity to a club that is in the relegation zone and also be an attraction to players, then Wenger could be a good choice, in the short term.