Newcastle United wants £60 million for Arsenal target

Arsenal have reportedly been informed that Newcastle United will demand around £60 million for the transfer of Tino Livramento as interest in the defender continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Livramento has developed into one of the Premier League’s most impressive full-backs since completing his move from Southampton. His consistent performances and versatility have helped him establish a strong reputation, making him a key figure in Newcastle’s defensive setup.

The England international’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively has attracted attention from several leading clubs. Among those monitoring his situation are Arsenal, who are believed to be keen on strengthening their defensive options in the near future.

Arsenal Eye Defensive Reinforcement

Arsenal already possess several quality defenders within its squad, yet the club remain focused on building for the future. Livramento is viewed as a player capable of providing long-term value and competition within the team.

One reason for the club’s interest is the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ben White. There have been suggestions that White could depart at the end of the current season, which would leave Arsenal in need of a suitable replacement at right back.

Livramento has therefore emerged as a leading candidate to fill that role. His age, experience in the Premier League, and potential for further development make him an attractive option for the Gunners as they plan their squad for the coming seasons.

Newcastle Set Valuation

While Arsenal are interested in securing his signature, Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of one of their most important players. The club are aware of the growing attention surrounding Livramento and is preparing for the possibility of multiple offers.

At the same time, the defender could be tempted by the opportunity to join a club competing consistently at the highest level. As with many high-profile players, however, Newcastle would only consider a sale if the financial terms were right.

According to Metro Sport, Newcastle have now set an asking price as they prepare for increased interest. The report states that Eddie Howe’s side is demanding around £60 million for the defender, a fee Arsenal would likely need to meet or exceed if they hope to complete the transfer.