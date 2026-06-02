Newcastle United wants to beat Arsenal to top Serie A defender

Marco Palestra has completed an impressive loan spell at Cagliari from Atalanta, with several top clubs monitoring his performances throughout the season.

The defender emerged as one of Serie A’s most impressive young performers during his time on loan and is now widely expected to leave Atalanta on a permanent deal during this transfer window.

Arsenal are among the clubs tracking him for much of the season, with interest dating back to before his loan move. The Gunners are keen to strengthen defensive options this summer as they look to add depth and long-term quality across the back line.

Growing interest in Palestra

Sempre Inter were among the first to report Arsenal interest, noting his consistent performances had attracted attention across Europe. However, Arsenal are not alone in the race for his signature, with competition expected to intensify as the window progresses.

His rise in Serie A has made him one of the most closely watched young prospects in European football, particularly among clubs focused on developing emerging talent.

Competition for signature and Arsenal plans

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are now also strongly considering a move for the Italian defender and have stepped up their pursuit in recent weeks.

The Magpies view him as a strong fit for their project amid uncertainty over Tino Livramento, who has also been linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are expected to sign at least one full-back this summer, with Ben White reportedly among those who could depart as part of broader squad planning. Palestra is seen as an exciting option who could follow Riccardo Calafiori by making an impact in North London.

Arsenal remain focused on identifying defensive reinforcements and are expected to weigh up multiple options before making a final decision, with timing, valuation and competition all likely to influence how the situation develops over the coming weeks.

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