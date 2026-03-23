Fresneda
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Newcastle United will challenge Arsenal for impressive right back

Ivan Fresneda has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period, and the Gunners are reportedly keen to secure his signature at the end of this season. Fresneda established himself as a standout player at Real Valladolid and was linked with a move to Arsenal as one of their finest emerging talents. His performances in Spain drew considerable attention, highlighting his potential to strengthen any top European side.

Continued Development at Sporting Clube

The defender subsequently joined Sporting Club, where he has continued to develop his abilities. Arsenal keeps following him, according to Sport Witness. The report claims he remains one of their main targets for the summer.

He is expected to be added to Mikel Arteta’s squad as one of the new players to reinforce the team. His consistent performances in Portugal have ensured he remains under close observation, and the Gunners are reportedly ready to act should the opportunity arise.

Premier League Competition

Arsenal are not the only Premier League team interested in a move for Fresneda. Newcastle United have also expressed significant interest. The Magpies have been tracking the defender and regard him as one of the best players they could add to their squad in the next transfer window.

With multiple clubs monitoring his progress, competition for his signature is expected to intensify. It would be interesting to see how this develops, but there is a strong possibility that Fresneda will move to the Premier League when this season concludes, particularly if he continues to perform well in Portugal.

Both clubs view him as a highly promising talent capable of making an immediate impact at the top level. The upcoming transfer window will be decisive in determining where his future lies, and fans and analysts alike will be closely following his performances to anticipate which club will ultimately secure his signature.

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