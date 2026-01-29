Newcastle United will challenge Arsenal for Madrid star

Newcastle United have emerged as a serious contender for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz, placing them in direct competition with Arsenal. The attacker has found opportunities limited in Madrid this season, a situation that has prompted interest from several clubs monitoring his availability.

Diaz recently demonstrated his quality on the international stage, impressing during the AFCON while representing Morocco. His performances in the tournament highlighted his attacking ability and versatility, reminding observers of the impact he can make when given regular minutes. As a result, several clubs took note, with Diaz now keen to secure more consistent game time at club level.

Arsenal Interest and Madrid Uncertainty

Arsenal have been monitoring Diaz’s situation closely amid doubts over his role at Real Madrid. With competition for places fierce, there is no guarantee that the midfielder will see an increase in minutes if he remains in Spain. That uncertainty has opened the door for a potential move, with Arsenal viewing him as a player who could add creativity and depth to their squad.

The Gunners have been linked with Diaz for some time, and the move is seen as one that could suit Mikel Arteta’s system. His technical quality and ability to operate in advanced areas make him an attractive option as Arsenal continue to strengthen their attacking options. However, any potential deal now appears more complicated due to fresh competition.

Newcastle Enter the Race

Newcastle United have now been added to the list of interested clubs, intensifying the battle for Diaz’s signature. According to Fichajes, the Magpies see him as an ideal addition as they continue to invest in quality and build a squad capable of competing at the highest level. Newcastle believe Diaz could play a key role in their project and offer him the regular involvement he is seeking.

Game time is expected to be a decisive factor in Diaz’s decision when choosing his next destination. While Arsenal can offer competition at the top end of the Premier League, Newcastle may be able to provide a clearer path to consistent minutes. That balance could ultimately determine which club gains the upper hand in the race to sign him.