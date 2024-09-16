Newcastle United will compete with Arsenal for Bundesliga ace

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leroy Sane, who may leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

The German club is in the process of rebuilding and has signed several top-quality wingers, which could lead to Sane’s departure.

Having previously been associated with Manchester City and worked with Mikel Arteta, Sane is a player the Gunners would love to sign.

The winger may also be open to a return to the Premier League, but Arsenal is not the only club interested in him.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United has also placed the attacker on their radar.

Newcastle, one of Europe’s rapidly growing clubs, has made several bold signings in recent seasons and believes they can lure Sane to St. James’ Park, hoping to beat Arsenal to his signature.

However, with Arsenal being a more established club, Sane is likely to favour a move to the Gunners over Newcastle.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sane will be a terrific addition to our squad, and we need to do our best to sign him if he leaves Bayern.

