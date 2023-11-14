Newcastle United working hard to beat Arsenal to £70million defender

Arsenal has been pursuing a move for Sporting Club’s Ousmane Diomande since last season but could miss out on signing him to a Premier League rival.

The 19-year-old was reportedly the subject of serious interest from the Gunners in the last transfer window, but Sporting refused to sell. Instead, they offered the teenager a new long-term deal and increased his release clause to protect his value.

Diomande is now on the radar of another Premier League club, and Arsenal could miss out on his signature. A report in The Sun claims that Newcastle United is interested in adding him to their squad.

The Magpies have flexed their financial muscles in the last few transfer windows and see Diomande as a player who would perform well for them. This means they will go head to head with Arsenal for the defender’s signature with a release clause worth £70 million.

Newcastle might be willing to splash that much money to add him to their group, and it remains to be seen if the same can be said of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle is working hard to remain a top-four team and we must be prepared to beat them to the signature of Diomande.

If we do not push and are unwilling to pay the asking price for his signature, we may miss out on him to the Magpies.

