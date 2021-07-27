Newcastle United working on an alternative to Joe Willock

Newcastle United seems to be moving on from signing Arsenal midfielder, Joe Willock as they haven’t received a positive response from the Gunners.

Willock spent the second half of last season with the Magpies and he was in fine form at Saint James Park.

His form for them attracted the attention of several clubs and Newcastle have also registered an interest in taking him back on loan or even on a permanent transfer.

However, it seems the Gunners have him in their plans for the new season.

Steve Bruce’s side is keen to have him on their books, but they cannot wait forever to sign him.

101greatgoals is now reporting that they are targeting a double transfer that would effectively end their bid to sign Willock if they go through.

The report says they are looking at landing Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on loan and the midfielder will push the Foxes to allow him to make the move so that he can play regularly.

They also want to sign Axel Tuanzebe on another loan deal from Manchester United.

If their moves for both players succeed, they would likely abandon their pursuit of Willock.

Arsenal has been targeting several midfielders in this transfer window and if they land any of their targets, Willock risks being left on the bench as he was in the first half of last season.