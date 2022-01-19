Newcastle urged to beat Arsenal to ex-Premier League goal machine

Paul Robinson has urged Newcastle United to bring Diego Costa back to the Premier League, even though Arsenal has also been linked with a move for him.

The former Chelsea striker is a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro and could join any club he wants.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal has an interest in him, with Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his attacking options.

However, Robinson believes it is Newcastle who should push to sign the Spain striker because he can help them in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Magpies are spending a lot of money in this transfer window as they look to bolster their squad and avoid the drop, and Costa could provide the goals to help them achieve that.

Former Spurs man, Robinson tells Football Insider: “If I was Newcastle I’d take him tomorrow.

“He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level. He has got an edge to him as well. He’s a fighter. That edge could get Newcastle out of trouble.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Costa would deliver goals for us if he moves to the Emirates, but the former Chelsea striker has a very questionable off-field life.

His personality type might also be too hot for Mikel Arteta to handle and could upset the rhythm in our current dressing room.

It is probably better that we focus on the younger players on our attacking wishlist now.