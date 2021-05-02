Newcastle v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score for Super Sunday clash

Newcastle will play host to Arsenal today on Super Sunday, ahead of Manchester United v Liverpool where the Reds can end the Red Devils (extremely slim) hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Our side will already have their attentions set on Thursday night’s all-important Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal however, after they limped to a 2-1 defeat in Spain.

The manager has already admitted in his pre-match press conference(via Arsenal.com) that the priority has to be the Europa League with our chances of qualifying for Europe via our league position at odds, and that could lead to rotation on the managers part.

While the Gunners may feel that they have little to play for other than pride and a respectable league finish, their opponents today are still closing in on their safety from the drop.

At present, the Magpies sit just one place outside the relegation zone albeit with an almost-comfortable gap to those below them.

While Newcastle can still finish the division in 19th place, it would mean that West Brom and Fulham would need to win eight of their nine combined remaining matches, with us losing our remainder.

The Toon have fairly decent form coming into this match, and at the right point in the campaign, as they have remained unbeaten in their last four matches, including two wins and two draws, with the stalemates coming against ‘European Super League’ sides in Liverpool and Spurs.

Our side on the other hand, make the trip today on the back of two consecutive losses, and winless in the last three, and despite all the points in today’s preview going against Arsenal, I still can’t see us losing…

I like the idea that the team should be rotated ahead of Thursday, and those players should be hungry to earn a starting role for the big match, with the feeling in the squad having to be on a high at present.

I can see us earning a 3-1 win today, and I hope that Aubameyang is able to bag himself a nice confidence-booster ahead of Thursday.

Do the facts convince any Gunners to believe we should be second-favourites to win today?

Patrick