Newcastle v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal have some worries ahead of their must-win Premier League match with Newcastle tonight, with the possibility of having zero senior defenders available to start.
The Gunners cannot afford to take anything for granted with Spurs having moved ahead of us in the table with their win yesterday, but our biggest issue in our preparations is likely down to our personnel issues.
We are still unsure if either of Gabriel Magalhaes or Ben White will be able to feature this evening, with Arteta unable to confirm eithers’ absence or availability in his pre-match press conference when speaking to Arsenal Media on Saturday, while we are forced to be without Rob Holding after he got himself sent off on Thursday.
We also remain without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney this evening, leaving us a little short on numbers.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Xhaka
Cedric Odegaard Elneny Lokonga Saka
Martinelli Nketiah
I’m praying that both of Gabriel and White can start, but fear that we could revert to a back three/five in order to compensate for any missing players for extra stability. Should both defenders become available, I would expect the below to start however.
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tomiyasu
Odegaard Elneny Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
It will be an anxious wait until we see the teamsheets around 7PM, but am I alone in thinking we could play a back five depending on our personnel this evening?
Patrick
Learn more about your club CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
Video – Mikel Arteta talks about Newcastle, injuries and the Top Four race
37 CommentsAdd a Comment
A back three/five is not applicable in these cirumstances. It is a solution in case you have many centerbacks. In our case, we are missing center backs. If Ben White and Tomiyasu are fit to play, I don’t see any reason of fileding a back five. Plus, this year the team played a back four. It would be risky to use a formation they have not been using for a year. My prediction is a back four comprising Cedric, Ben White, Tomiyasu and Tavares. Other positions will remain as usual
Clemento we won Chelsea playing 3-4-2-1 the players are also good at it especially when we have enough defenders. In our game tonight we really need goals to win the game. I won’t be bother how much we concead if we score more. For me it’s better to play for counter we have Pacey players to do so.
I don’t think we should play defensive because that team will press us a lot we must attack and attack
Hmmm…i am afraid we will know our fate tonight
Why the injuries now
We can’t play this Newcastle boys with makeshift defence that hardly play together.
Well,Goodluck o
Cedric will be the weak link as he has been in so many games, one win in nineteen visits isn’t good news, I hope the team is hungry for CL football, and I feel Odegaard could really shine in this game, we can’t be defensive, the all-out attack will push them back, but we have to be so careful of the break. And it would be so good to shove the snide remarks from Players and fans from a team that believes it is better than it actually is, you can’t polish a turd and that is Spurs. And Everton will be missing two players come Sunday. If we get a result tonight, the fans on Sunday will be a boost and will need to spur Arsenal on, wouldn’t it be great if we went in at 3-0 up against Everton, those poor little Marsh Dwellers will be crying in their lager tops.
I wish arsenal the best of luck. We honestly need lucks to come out victorious in the remaining 2 games.
Newcastle will attack us which might suit us more than a team sitting low. Plus we have a good record vs them.
NewCastle is in great form we need luck to come out top. Hope Arteta borrow idea from how ManCity thump them 5:0 a week ago?
Back 4
Cedric White Gabriel Tomiyasu
Trust me 😊
The big problem tonight will be Saint Maximin.
Best scenario for us is to wipe the floor with the toon army tonight and I mean a whooping 4 -0
Then I will feel relaxed 😌
Sunday comes and let the spuds take a handsome lead at Norwich
We go in 0-0 at half time and the spuds think they are getting there Passport out for the CL
we score a brace 10 minutes to go and feel the whole season sucked
Out of the spuds in that last 10 minutes
Conte out brigade starts
Give them a glimmer of hope and then take it away 😀
First things first.. tonight and feeling very nervous
Why do we always do it the hard way 😕 it should have wrapped up by now
Onwards and upwards
Its Newcastle and yes they are doing better but they are no world beaters!!!!!
We’ve not won on a Monday this season and I am bricking it!! COYG
Trust in super Mik Sue 😂
Where the hell did that gravatar come from, Kev?! 🤣 You’re so naughty!!!
Haha Kev😂😂
He will be that old by the time we start challenging for the top 2
🤣🤣 Dan!! You guys kill me!!
Hahaha I said something similar to that Dan 😂😂
That’s Super Mik when the process is close to completion 😉 nah made it last night for a laugh Sue 😂 1 hour to go ⌛
🤣 well it worked 🤣
ESR returns 👍
It’ll not be so much Super Mik but grandad Mik by then 😜
And Gab M how’s he made it Sue 😶
I have no idea – very happy though!!
Europa league final on Wednesday you would think the conference league final would come first 🙄 hope Frankfurt hammer Rangers 😄
That’s exactly what my nephew said!! I’d rather Rangers 😄
And he’s a West Ham supporter? 😄 Kieran Tierney would never forgive you for saying that Sue 😛
Dan Burn is like 9ft6 Saka could walk through his legs 🤣🤣🤣
I know but I’ve always preferred Rangers to Celtic..
So could Cedric – with ease 😄
I’ve always preferred the Celts Henny Larsson what a player he was 😄 haha yeah he is small like 5ft 7 not quite Arshavin height though 🤣
I’m with sue
Rangers over Celtic ,even though they are both sh1t
Dan 🤣👍
It’s win or die tonight.
Pressure on.
It will be a hard game but not because Newcastle are great it’s just that we are so inconsistent but I have a good feeling about tonight and so hope we come away with a win
COYG
I’m hoping the Newcastle players get caught up with the occasion being last home game and there supporters roaring them on they end up going gun ho and leaving themselves open and hopefully we can take advantage gona be a nail biter we all know Arsenal never do things the easy way!
BACK FIVE IS ALL VERY WELL BUT WE WILL STILL CONCEDE AND WE NEED TO WIN NOT DRAW. THAT MEANS SCORING AT LEAST THREE GOALS IMO .
I HOPE WE PLAY CAUTIOUSLY FOR TWENTY MINS TO AVOID GOING TWO DOWN AND THEN THE GAME WOULD BE LOST.
AFTER THAT , IF WE ARE IN THE GAME WE NEED TO STEADILY MOVE FROM CAUTION TO ATTACK.
Whatever happens, we will DEFINITELY need goals, plural, so we must play an essentially attacking team and take chances.
IF we are to win, which TBH, I much doubt, we will have to raise our game, esp with several preferred starters being out injured or only half fit.
Score or bust then, as a draw is useless.
Us Gooners will have to wait for the Gunners team-sheet to be out before us will know which Gunners are starting and on the bench for the match.
Nevertheless, as the air of uncertainty has been blowing in the nedia in the last few days in regard to the likely none-availability of some Arsenal first-team players for the our away match to Newcastle Utd tonight.
Us may speculate on the likely Arsenal starts and bench for the match. Which us think and believe that Mikel Arteta the Gunners gaffer should have start the match. And also the ones us also want to see him have on the bench for the match as well. This is okay.
In this wise, I will want to speculate on the Arsenal starts and bench which I think and believe that Arteta should use to play against Newcastle Utd tonight to win the match for Arsenal. And win it 0-4 to Arsenal at full-time,
irrespective if Tottenham Hs Ox is gore in the match as a result of the Gunners shooting of 4 Magpies to crash on the playing turf resulting from just a single gun-shot fired into their mist. But Tottenham worries and despair arising from the lost of 4 Magpies as spoils to Arsenal in the game. But the Tottenham cries aren’t going to be a concern to Arsenal whatsoever. But a delight to us.
My starts:
Ramsdale;
Tomiyansu Whites Gabriel Taveres;
El Neny Odegaard Xhaka;
Saka Nkethia Martinelli.
Bench:
Leno Cedric Azzeez Swanson Partino ESR Pepe.
Before this match. Arsenal are okay and will be fine and okay after the match has been played.
Please give me 352
Ramsdale
White Tomiyasu Gabriel
Saka Xhaka Elneny Tavares
Odegaard
SmithRowe Martinelli
Leno, Cedric, Swanson, Dinzeyi, Lokonga, Patino, Pepe, Lacazette, Nketiah
Win tonight or no top players are coming to us in this windows. FACT.
Leno in and Ramsdale out, please.