Newcastle v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal have some worries ahead of their must-win Premier League match with Newcastle tonight, with the possibility of having zero senior defenders available to start.

The Gunners cannot afford to take anything for granted with Spurs having moved ahead of us in the table with their win yesterday, but our biggest issue in our preparations is likely down to our personnel issues.

We are still unsure if either of Gabriel Magalhaes or Ben White will be able to feature this evening, with Arteta unable to confirm eithers’ absence or availability in his pre-match press conference when speaking to Arsenal Media on Saturday, while we are forced to be without Rob Holding after he got himself sent off on Thursday.

We also remain without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney this evening, leaving us a little short on numbers.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Xhaka

Cedric Odegaard Elneny Lokonga Saka

Martinelli Nketiah

I’m praying that both of Gabriel and White can start, but fear that we could revert to a back three/five in order to compensate for any missing players for extra stability. Should both defenders become available, I would expect the below to start however.

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tomiyasu

Odegaard Elneny Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

It will be an anxious wait until we see the teamsheets around 7PM, but am I alone in thinking we could play a back five depending on our personnel this evening?

Patrick

