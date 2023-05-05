Newcastle v Arsenal form guide – Gunners set for gruelling test at fortress St. James Park

Arsenal are still clinging on to the hope that Man City will drop six points in their few remaining matches, but for us to have even a remote possibility, we firs need to ensure we gain maximum points from our own games, which may not be as easy as we would like it to be.

In fact, our next game is very likely to be our toughest hurdle, as Newcastle have made nearly as much improvement under Eddie Howe as Arsenal have made under Arteta. The are currently in third place right now, and nearly guaranteed Champions League football.

So, to start us of, the fact is that the Toon have won 9 of their last 10 games, which is very impressive! Let’s look at Newcastle’s current form…..

And now compare that with Arsenal’s last 6 games……

So, just looking at the bare current form, Newcastle have 15 points compared to Arsenal’s 9, which must set alarm bells ringing at the Emirates.

But the scary thing to look at is Newcastle’s home form, which is brilliant.

The only glitch was losing to Liverpool, but when you consider that that is their only defeat at St. James Park all season, in fact since Liverpool won there last April.

So it is clear that Arsenal are hardly going to expecting an easy three points, which is imperative to keeping our title hopes alive.

Newcastle are also aiming to fight Man United off from their tails as they are only 3 points behind them, and the Toon, if they win, will be only 10 points below us with a game in hand.

Squeak bum time indeed!