Newcastle v Arsenal Player Ratings – Jorginho the epitome of calm and control

It ain’t over till it’s over by Peter Doherty

This was a game earmarked to provide the final nail in Arsenals title coffin, and for good reason. Newcastle have been a revelation this year and particularly at St James’s Park, so the expectations of an Arsenal defeat were well founded. Added to this our recent patchy form and it looked like a likely outcome.

But if there’s one thing this Arsenal team have proven to be this season, that is unpredictable. They were composed and assured and undaunted by the febrile atmosphere. They showed the type of game management that had eluded them so recently. And most poignantly they demonstrated the progress they have made since the corresponding fixture last season when they folded under the pressure. This was a very heart warming performance and bodes well for the near and distant future because of the level of maturity on display.

Here are my ratings:

Ramsdale (7.5) Once again the saviour at critical moments in the game. The save from Jacob Murphy was vital but the one from Schar was another wordlie to add to his already impressive collection this season.

White (8) He was sublime. Looked like he was going to have his hands full with Isak who is a particularly unpredictable player and therefore a nightmare to mark, but after the five minute mark he completely had his measure. Did the same for Saint Maximin.

Kiwior (7.5) To the manor born. Proved the Chelsea game was no fluke and performed excellently in the pressure cooker atmosphere. Great awareness, positioning and reading of the game. We might have a baller on our hands.

Gabriel (7.5) Did what he has been doing for most of the season and commanded the backline. This game really suited him with its aggressive undertones and he stood up to everything thrown at him.

Zinchenko (6) It feels like groundhog day to point out that he’s not a left back. Murphy caused him huge discomfort and was Newcastle’s most influential player as a result. The difference in stability when he was replaced was palpable.

Jorginho (8.5) Was rightly awarded man of the match as he was the epitome of calm and control in the eye of the storm. Showed his streetwise credentials by slowing the game down by whatever means necessary when it threatened to heat up.

Xhaka (7.5) Was involved in everything throughout including winding up the opposition. Thankfully in this instance it didn’t fire up the crowd to our detriment. Did the dirty stuff well, as usual.

Odegaard (8) Back to his creative best and another great strike to add to the collection. Was involved in most of what was good in an attacking sense and defended from the front with timed aggression.

Martinelli (7) Caused the second goal with his customary direct running causing panic in the Newcastle defense. Could have another cracker but just lifted it too high.

Jesus (7) Fought like a terrier and gave the Newcastle backs a lot to think about. Shaping defenders and gaining small advantages are his greatest assets.

Saka (6) Another game that seemed to pass him by for the most part. I would have fancied his match up with Dan Burn but the big defender got the better of their duel.

How do you Gooners rate it?

Peter

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…