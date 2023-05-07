Newcastle v Arsenal Review – Brilliance from Odegaard and Martinelli give Arsenal a fantastic win

All Arsenal fans were worried about facing Newcastle away, especially as they had only lost one home game all season, so we were expecting both teams to go in with all guns blazing.
And so it proved, Newcastle nearly scored after just 2 minutes but luckily for us the ball bounced off the post. Arsenal got even luckier just 5 minutes later when Kiwior was jusged to have handballed and a penalty was called. This time it was VAR that helped to keep the score level.
But it was end to end and a little feisty, but after handling all tht pressure it was a moment of genius from our captain that gave us the lead with a perfectly placed long range shot from outside the penalty box to give Arsenal an unexpected lead, but going by the end to end action it certainly didn’t look it would stay on that scoreline for long.
That goal meant that, for the first time ever, Arsenal have had two midfielders score 15 goals in a Premier League season.
But the next biggest chance fell to our old boy Joe Willock, but thankfully Aaron Ramsdale was equal to the task, and despite the action packed last 15 minutes we ended the first half in front.
Newcastle came out flying again in the second half and after just 2 minutes Isak hit the bar, the straight away Ramsdale had to make a save from a Shar header
Arsenal quickly went down the other end it was Martinelli’s turn to hit the woodwork after easily lobbing the goalkeeper.
On the hour mark, Willock had another excellent chance, but Xhaka brilliantly jumped over to get the block in just in time.
Ten minutes later and we saw Saka send the ball to Martinelli on the wing and he does one of his trademark runs right to the byline close to the goal. He cut it back strongly and poor Shar was there to poke it past Pope, and suddenly we are 2-0 up and cruising..
We must give credit to the 50,00 home fans who were incredibly loud all the way through the game, and kept driving their team on, but they just couldn’t make the breakthrough and we came away with a well-deserved three points, with second place all but confirmed and keep the pressure on City…
Brilliant game. Brilliant result!
Our players showed great fighting spirit, despite having been lucky in the first ten minutes. Jesus worked really hard, Odegaard made an excellent shot and Ramsdale was my MOTM for his great saves
If only arteta had thought to pair Gabriel and Kiwior 3 matches earlier into saliba’s injury.
Too late to regret it
If we had played like this against Man city we could have gotten a better result
You cant and we cant play like that against city, that is the problem.
Totally different team, Totally different circumstance and Totally skill factor needed.
Different skill factor.
City are superior and the couch erred in game plan. We should have played defensive on counter attack, and hoped for a draw or smash and grab. Poorer weaker teams have employed this and Even when they loose its 1 nil or 2-1 in favor of City.
We outplayed Man City at the Emirates, but they had the world’s best CF and AM
We could dominate them again next season, but we’d likely lose if we don’t sign a better CF
We lost 1-3 and got mullered!!!
Brilliant win. Artera won the tactical battle today well done boys
He’s learnt from the Liverpool game – Zinchenko can be substituted and can be substituted early
Tierney bossed that leftside from the moment he came on, even though Newcastle brought in a fresh Almiron to same position
Tierney should be and should have been playing over Zinchenko, he has struggled for months.
I was impressed with Jorginho & Xhaka today
I honestly saw Partey on the touchline and was thinking: “Don’t take Jorginho out yet”
…wanted to watch more of him
That’s what I said too. Jogirnho and Xhaka combination scared me at the beginning of the match but he grew into the game. He was neat and clever with his play.
They played well to control the midfield. Nobody can replace Xhaka yet in the left AM position
One of our best wins in the past 18 years. Guts, Character and skill.
What a game of football it could have been any score. Arsenal surprisingly wore Newcastle down. Big shout to Jorghino. Frantic St James park football and atmosphere. Ramsdale MOM and that helped create a strormer.
Now that’s what I’m talking about.
A real old-school scrap in a lion’s den. CLEAN SHEET just the way I like it. Last ditch rearguard action like a genuine title contender. It may well be too late for us now, but this is the kind of performance I’ve been waiting for. One of our brethren criticized me on Friday, said he’s glad I’m not the manager, because I picked Jorginho over Partey. Hope he remembers who he is.
On the down side – Zinchenko – a complete joke.
Jesus was annoying too. All the other lads were fabulous as a team unit.
Odegaard – great first half
Ramsdale – superb
JORGINHO – IMMENSE and in a calm and thoughtful way. No dramas.
I said a while back that I would rather play an in form Jorginho than a tired,out of sorts TP.
And you were absolutely right Siamois.
Spot on. Jorginho was immense, Ramsdale too. Xhaka did well in countering the provokes of Wilson. Also agree with Jesus being a little too annoying for my liking. Zinny has been exposed numerous times against direct skilful winners. It was never easy against a rugbyish Newcastle team.
I agree with you except that I wouldn’t be too hard on Zinchenko or TP(at the moment).over a full season, players are bound to go through bad patches .again,it comes down to rotation/squad management.
Correct Si and down to us freewheeling again with no pressure.
So true!!
This was not a “brilliant game”. However, it was brilliant win for Arsenal.
For much of the game it was battling, bruising encounter.
We were lucky not to concede but could have scored more.
Jorginho and Ramsdale had great games. Odegaard also put in a very good performance.
Poor defensive performance from Zinchenko.
Are you REAL!!!!!!! It was a fantastic game to watch.
Half empty at it again, one of the best games of the season
You obviously have never watched games of football from St James park, so dont realise what its like. Its just harem scarem and blood and guts.
Up in the Gods Reggie and one has to stand all the time.
In danger of toppling over the edge when The Arsenal score and listening to The Animals every time one goes there.
Great supporters and they deserve success.
They are great supporters ken but their owners stain the club for me. I am divided now, their fans are just the best but i hope their owners win zilch. Newcastle should be renamed Newcastle FC because the place lives for football.
👍👍👍
Delighted with the 3 points which secured 2nd spot.i have to say MA got the team’s selection “pretty “spot on,a case could be made for KT starting but hindsight and all that.he also got the substitutions right too in my opinion.KT for Zinchenko who was having a hard time,then Trossard and TP in midfield to see the game out.
Fascinating game for the neutrals. End to end stuff with both keepers making some crucial saves. I think this is Newcastle second home defeat of the season. The result against West ham and Southampton may just bite us at the end of the season but still i am proud of the young guns. We can only hope for manc to drop pts. Its gonna be hard but….
I thought Jorginho had an outstanding game. Xhaka gave his all too…… Ode with a beautiful goal and Ramsdale with some important save….. COYG
Jorginho AND Xakha were incridible…..
The Xakha haters must apologize ASAP
Pires , no one has hated xhaka all season. Quite the opposite
That was last season, where have you been this season?, everybody has seen the difference in Xhaka and like me he has been one of the players of the season for us
I’m so very impressed with this performance and result from our team. Before the game I said that if we could cut out the errors, we’d come away with a good result.
But what has pleased me most is seeing our young Arsenal team in a hostile atmosphere, and against an overly aggressive and physical side and coming out with a deserved win.
Shows that this young team is maturing fast. If we can carry this mettle into the next season, well…..
Kiwior too was amazing today. I don’t think clean sheet was possible had Holding played. Nothing against him but the level of the team drops when he plays.
Saka needs a REST. If he’s going to be pushed to play in this state of mind, level of performance, and degree of confidence (or lack of), it’s going to eventually affect his game development. He’s not a finished product yet, and he needs a coach who tells him that.
What a game and what a performance! Well done everyone who played and well done Arteta with the before game team talk with video and the tactics. Xhaka and Jorginho were outstanding today and Ødegaard with what is becoming a trademark goal.
We weren’t lucky with the penalty decision!!!
VAR proved it wasn’t one and the system was used correctly – Lee Mason would be pulling his hair out if he had any 😂😂
What a brilliant game and we played it perfectly.
Once we scored, we kept the ball and played them at their own game…and they didn’t like it.
Not one weakness, despite some saying Saka and Xhaka should have been substituted early.
1. The claim that we can be bullied was proven wrong today.
2. The claim that Odegaard goes missing in big games was proven wrong today.
3. The claim that Saka was tired and out of form was proven wrong today.
4. The claim that Martinelli is a world class player was proven correct today.
5. The claim that we have some of the best supporters in the world was proven correct today.
6. The claim that our referee’s are some of the worst in the world was proven correct today.
What gives me the greatest satisfaction, is the fact that we did Newcastle and got complete revenge for their negativity at The Emirates.
Brilliant lads just brilliant – thank you!!!
Ken we got revenge for the debacle last year. That was the motivation behind the performance. There was no pressure today (except the excellent crowd) and we went for it.
That as well Reggie, but I was smarting after the game at The Emirates, when Newcastle cynically came to defend and destroy!!!
Newcastle were in a Totally different place than now. They were developing and trying to play big boy football, in the early stages of their development. Newcastle today, i thought were outstanding at many things but we just wore them down because they didn’t get something when they should. So that today made this performance at St james couldron special and just a frantic game of great football.
Evening Ken
All agreed on your points but you missed one off
7. We don’t have soft under belly any more
Reggie
Dispite all the doom and gloom on here at times regarding dropping points from a strong position we didnt lose bar against city
No pressure on today’s game
Disagree
We had to put the ghost to rest from last season and still stay in the hunt by winning
Whether we do or don’t win the league this season it has been proven that each season we can keep this group of players together is a another season they get more experience as a unit together
We are learning lessons as we go and putting things right on and off the field
If you aren’t happy with 25 wins so far then not sure what you are after
22 last last season and people complained about how we capitulated
25 wins and we are still in the hunt against a world class team who have done it season in season out
Until it is mathematically impossible to catch them then the dream is still alive
Onwards and upwards
No AB , pressure is different from revenge and we had nothing to lose today. We played with a lot of freedom today, we dont when we come under pressure. This season and last. Today was a revenge mission frim last season. We cant win anything this season, no pressure, just go and play.
Reggie, if we had lost today then there would be no pressure on city!!
We are still able to win this and I’m expecting an incredible atmosphere against Brighton – can’t wait!!
AB – I don’t believe we’ve had a soft underbelly. Look how many times we have come back, snatching wins and draws from awful positions.
The pressure is off us and on city but i expect them to cope with it ok.
Plus best away record in the prem to date this season
Reggie unfortunatly i simple don’t agree with you on this
Nothing to do with revenge today
If you are telling me that going to the toon army’s home ground and not having any pressure on the team to win is not seeing the bigger picture
It was a learning lesson a d this time last season with the passion, intensity and far better players then they had this time last season they could have done a spud number on us .
Whether we win the league or not and as I said b4 until it is mathematically impossible the dream is still alive
We have showed we are made of better stuff then past seasons
If we dont win another game from now to the end of the season 81 points will be remarkable
If we do win the next 3 and finish on 90 and still finish 2nd that is no mean feat by the manager, team, and club to achieve such a total
Still the 2nd youngest team in the prem an the other is probably getting relegated
Keep the faith
Onwards a d upwards
Couldn’t have put it any better, but you missed that Ramsdale will become a legend, such a young keeper with so much potential, that one-handed save was the save of the season, I thought it was in, and the one from Willock also.
Yes, I missed saying that about Ramsdale… but with so many positives, please forgive me foreverinourshadow😂😂
I also should have mentioned Jorginho… you know, another c**p buy from chelsea 🤣🤣
You are forgiven, now take three hell Marys and three double vodkas……. Shearer moaning it was a penalty, such bias, glad we beat them
He obviously didn’t see how VAR showed the shorts rippling as it hit his thighs?
Looking forward to MOTD and hope Wrighty and Shearer are there.
I only saw the Ist half and we were immense. I need to see the 2nd half on replay.
What a day to be a gunner. I am buzzing. I wonder if we can really win the 3 remaining matches and have a perfect May.
I want a draw at Everton with Manchester City and I hope they play all their rough tactics and Haaland or DeBruyne get a mild knock to miss crucial games then its squeaky bum time. Force them to win their last 3 matches.
Very, very brave call benching Partey. Hats off to MA. Odegaard was brilliant in the Ist half and so was Jorginho.
This kiwior guy is lite if he had played in those three games probably we could have gotten more points
Yes no panicky moments as when holding pair’s Gabriel
I wish these changes were made beginning with the WestHam match.
We talked about these changes since after the Liverpool match.
Happy to see the changes albeit later and also the changes paying off.
👍
Hindsight being a wonderful thing and we really don’t know what goes on behind the scenes
Now maybe we can put to bed all the doubters on Odegard and Ramsdale, who stood tall today. Ramsdale is young and keepers come into their prime late 20’s and early 30’s. Odegaard’s goal emphasizes how good he really is, should have had a second goal, but we turned up today. Jorginho and Xhaka were great, Kiwor and Gabriel, first clean sheet since Saliba became injured. I laugh at the comments some Arsenal fans were saying to sell Odegaard and Ramsdale. We are guaranteed second spot at least. City play Everton away, Chelsea at home then Brighton away, anything can happen, keep the faith, what a great season we have had
This fight today gives me a sort of hope that this league isn’t over yet.
Arteta got it absolutely spot on with his substitutions today , that early withdrawal of zinchenko was one of the many turning points including those ramsdale save and xhaka slide . We were lucky but still fought very hard for this result.
Good game coyg.
Aaron Ramsdale: “There is immense pride and a bit of relief in that dressing room after the win today.
“The manager showed us a clip of the documentary last year (after the Newcastle loss), showed us all of our faces, we had that burning desire when we left the hotel that it was not going to be the same today.”
Maybe they should watch the rocky videos.🤣
Great game and a great result, a real test of physicality and character. Only concern is zinny, he is simply not up to lb role, defensive wise.
Incredible result – I honestly didn’t expect it as I see this as our toughest fixture aside from city away. We’d still be top if we’d been able to show this level in just a couple more games – it makes me positive that we can continue to improve next season.
Very proud of the team to win against a very physical side with a hostile crowd behind them.Kwior looks a very decent player who will push Gabriel for the left centre back position next season.
A great football match
When we complain about some of this things, it’s not because we are not supporters or managers
It’s because we know that if the teams are managed better we are capable of this performance, today everything was spot on and the timing of the sub and personals were just brilliant. 10/10 for Arteta today
Your comment is spot on too!!
That was a reply to foreverinourshadow!
A while ago I red on JA that Arsenal didn’t have any world class players, but Ødegaard has made 15 goals from his midfield position. Only Fabregas managed that for Arsenal in 2010. Definitely two world class players 🔴⚪️