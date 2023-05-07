Newcastle v Arsenal Review – Brilliance from Odegaard and Martinelli give Arsenal a fantastic win

All Arsenal fans were worried about facing Newcastle away, especially as they had only lost one home game all season, so we were expecting both teams to go in with all guns blazing.

And so it proved, Newcastle nearly scored after just 2 minutes but luckily for us the ball bounced off the post. Arsenal got even luckier just 5 minutes later when Kiwior was jusged to have handballed and a penalty was called. This time it was VAR that helped to keep the score level.

But it was end to end and a little feisty, but after handling all tht pressure it was a moment of genius from our captain that gave us the lead with a perfectly placed long range shot from outside the penalty box to give Arsenal an unexpected lead, but going by the end to end action it certainly didn’t look it would stay on that scoreline for long.

That goal meant that, for the first time ever, Arsenal have had two midfielders score 15 goals in a Premier League season.

But the next biggest chance fell to our old boy Joe Willock, but thankfully Aaron Ramsdale was equal to the task, and despite the action packed last 15 minutes we ended the first half in front.

Newcastle came out flying again in the second half and after just 2 minutes Isak hit the bar, the straight away Ramsdale had to make a save from a Shar header

Arsenal quickly went down the other end it was Martinelli’s turn to hit the woodwork after easily lobbing the goalkeeper.

On the hour mark, Willock had another excellent chance, but Xhaka brilliantly jumped over to get the block in just in time.

Ten minutes later and we saw Saka send the ball to Martinelli on the wing and he does one of his trademark runs right to the byline close to the goal. He cut it back strongly and poor Shar was there to poke it past Pope, and suddenly we are 2-0 up and cruising..

We must give credit to the 50,00 home fans who were incredibly loud all the way through the game, and kept driving their team on, but they just couldn’t make the breakthrough and we came away with a well-deserved three points, with second place all but confirmed and keep the pressure on City…

Brilliant game. Brilliant result!