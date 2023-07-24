“It’s not really up to me” – Newcastle still waiting on Arsenal man to decide to leave the Emirates

Kieran Tierney remains on the radar of Newcastle United after losing his first-team place to Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates.

The Scotsman was one of the best left-backs in England initially, but the arrival of Zinchenko changed all that.

Tierney rarely gets game time now and has been tipped to find a new home where he can play more.

The left-back is one of the players Mikel Arteta still wants in his squad, but the key decision on his future will likely come down to the player.

Newcastle remains keen, but journalist Ben Jacobs suggest they will only move for the former Celtic man if they get encouragement from him.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Arsenal have to understand whether Tierney is happy with his diminished game-time and prepared to stay at the club or, alternatively, would like to go somewhere where he might be a starting left-back.

“Until the player decides, Newcastle won’t move in any kind of concrete sense. But there’s also a possibility that Tierney is available in the market.

“I would expect Newcastle to move for a left-back because there’s a starting spot potentially available even though Dan Burn is liked and popular at the football club.”

The possible move is still up in the air as Tierney himself said yesterday: “It’s not really up to me. I’ve not had any discussions with the manager and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can.

“I didn’t miss a single game because of injury last season. I was available for every match and always ready when called upon.

“I think everyone would agree that I never give less than 100 percent, whether I’m playing or not. You can’t play every single game every year and I don’t expect that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is an amazing player who still has so much to offer to us as a club, but we also know that, at some point, he will want more game time.

If he keeps losing the battle for a starting place to Zinchenko, the defender could ask to leave the club.