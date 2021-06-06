Newcastle wants Arsenal man for next season – not Willock

Newcastle United is targeting a move for Arsenal defender, William Saliba ahead of the new season.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Nice and he impressed.

He had failed to convince Mikel Arteta that he can play for the Gunners and the Spaniard sent him to Ligue 1 for more experience.

Having impressed with Nice, we expect him to return as a possible starter at Arsenal next season.

However, uncertainty remains about his future at the Emirates and Newcastle is hoping to take advantage of that to sign him temporarily, according to Mail Sport.

The Magpies signed Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal in the second half of the season and he was simply brilliant.

They remain interested in a move for him, but they might have to make an offer of a permanent transfer to enjoy his talents again.

Saliba will still face competition from the likes of Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes for a place in the team.

David Luiz has left the Gunners and that has created space for him to play, but he would have to prove that Arteta can trust him to achieve that.

It would be interesting to see how he performs in preseason.