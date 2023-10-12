Newcastle wants to add Arsenal man to their squad

Newcastle United has reportedly expressed interest in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who has been struggling to secure playing time at the Emirates.

Injuries have plagued Smith Rowe for several seasons, leading to his absence from the Arsenal first team. During his time on the treatment table, the club has acquired some talented midfielders who have performed well, making it challenging for Smith Rowe to regain his place in the team.

Some pundits have suggested that Smith Rowe should consider finding a new club, and a report from the Daily Mail indicates that Newcastle United is keen on acquiring the midfielder. Newcastle is in the process of assembling a group of talented English players, and working under Eddie Howe, one of England’s top young coaches, could be a valuable development opportunity for Smith Rowe.

However, it’s worth noting that Arsenal is currently closer to winning a trophy than Newcastle, and Smith Rowe may wish to give himself more time to compete for a spot in the Arsenal first team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a very good talent, but he will struggle to get back inside our team, considering the quality of midfielders we have signed.

He probably should take the chance at Newcastle to rebuild his career and reputation, and they are also a very big club.

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…