Newcastle wants to keep an Arsenal loanee in the Premier League

Matteo Guendouzi may have played his last match for Arsenal, but the Frenchman could still have a career in the Premier League.

After falling out with Mikel Arteta, he has spent the last two seasons out on loan away from Arsenal.

The Gunners would be delighted to cash in on him at the end of this season following his current fine run of form at Olympique Marseille.

However, they might have to sell him to a Premier League club with Fichajes.net reporting that Newcastle United wants to sign him.

The report says after deciding to make Eddie Howe their next manager, the Magpies have now turned their attention to signing players and they have made Guendouzi one of their early transfer targets.

Guendouzi is clearly talented but has an attitude problem, and Arteta is fed up already.

All Arsenal can do now is to make as much money as they can from selling him.

It is sad to see him leave the Emirates at such a young age, but the current Arsenal squad is packed with quality players and it doesn’t need a player whose hot-headedness may cause division in the dressing room.

Arsenal could sell him to Newcastle because they are not a direct rival. However, it would be interesting to see if the midfielder would want the move.