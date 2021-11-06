Newcastle wants to keep an Arsenal loanee in the Premier League

Matteo Guendouzi may have played his last match for Arsenal, but the Frenchman could still have a career in the Premier League.
After falling out with Mikel Arteta, he has spent the last two seasons out on loan away from Arsenal.
The Gunners would be delighted to cash in on him at the end of this season following his current fine run of form at Olympique Marseille.
However, they might have to sell him to a Premier League club with Fichajes.net reporting that Newcastle United wants to sign him.
The report says after deciding to make Eddie Howe their next manager, the Magpies have now turned their attention to signing players and they have made Guendouzi one of their early transfer targets.
Guendouzi is clearly talented but has an attitude problem, and Arteta is fed up already.
All Arsenal can do now is to make as much money as they can from selling him.
It is sad to see him leave the Emirates at such a young age, but the current Arsenal squad is packed with quality players and it doesn’t need a player whose hot-headedness may cause division in the dressing room.
Arsenal could sell him to Newcastle because they are not a direct rival. However, it would be interesting to see if the midfielder would want the move.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
It would be wonderful to actually get a decent level of fee for this hotheaded player who seems to have a certain level of ability, though how much is up for debate.
But, who is useless to our club that recognises the vital importance of a harmonious dressing room.
WE HAVE A WONDERFUL RTEAM SPIRIT NOW and notably better than for some years past too.
This is IMO , down to sensible planning , importing a great number of younger and hungry players, both from within the club and bought in.
AND the extremely wise decision to exclude a hotheaded arrogant young trouble maker. Well done MA!